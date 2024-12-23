Healthcare Fraud Detection Business Analysis Report 2024-2030: Market to reach $3.7 Billion, Increasing Volume of Healthcare Data Propels Demand for Advanced Detection Solutions

Dublin, Dec. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthcare Fraud Detection - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Healthcare Fraud Detection was estimated at US$1.6 Billion in 2023, and is projected to reach US$3.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.8% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the healthcare fraud detection market is driven by several factors. The increasing volume of healthcare data and the complexity of fraud schemes necessitate advanced solutions for effective detection. Rising healthcare costs and stringent regulatory requirements are compelling healthcare organizations to invest in robust fraud detection systems.

Technological advancements, such as AI, ML, blockchain, and NLP, are expanding the capabilities of these systems, making them more effective and accessible. The increasing adoption of electronic health records (EHRs) and digital payment systems is also driving demand for sophisticated fraud detection tools.

Furthermore, the global push towards digital transformation in healthcare, accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, has highlighted the need for enhanced cybersecurity measures, including fraud detection. As these trends continue to evolve, the healthcare fraud detection market is poised for sustained growth, driven by the need to protect healthcare systems from financial losses and ensure the delivery of high-quality care.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 475 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.8% Regions Covered Global





MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Volume of Healthcare Data Propels Demand for Advanced Detection Solutions

Technological Advancements in AI and ML Strengthen Business Case for Fraud Detection Systems

Adoption of Blockchain Technology Expands Addressable Market Opportunity

Rising Healthcare Costs Spur Investment in Fraud Detection Systems

Stringent Regulatory Requirements Generate Demand for Robust Fraud Prevention Measures

Integration of Natural Language Processing Enhances Detection Capabilities

Growing Complexity of Fraud Schemes Throws Spotlight on Need for Advanced Solutions

Predictive Analytics Drives Proactive Fraud Prevention Strategies

Increasing Adoption of Electronic Health Records (EHRs) Accelerates Market Growth

Digital Payment Systems Propel Demand for Sophisticated Fraud Detection Tools

Expansion of Telehealth Services Generates New Challenges and Opportunities for Fraud Detection

Focus on Reducing False Positives Sustains Growth in Fraud Detection Technologies

Increasing Awareness of Financial Losses Due to Fraud Drives Adoption of Detection Systems

Enhanced Data Privacy Regulations Generate Demand for Secure Fraud Detection Technologies

Emergence of Real-Time Detection Solutions Strengthens Market Position

CGI, Inc.

Cotiviti, Inc.

DXC Technology Company

Exlservice Holdings, Inc.

Fair Isaac Corporation

H2O.ai

IBM Corporation

LexisNexis Risk Solutions Group

McKesson Corporation

Novigo Solutions

OSP LABS

Rosella Software

SAS Institute, Inc.

United Healthcare Group

Wipro Ltd.

