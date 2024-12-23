PIMIC Partners with ZillTek to Launch the Clarity™ NC100 Chip

CUPERTINO, Calif., Dec. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PIMIC, a leader in ultra-low-power AI semiconductor technology, today unveiled the Clarity™ NC100, a Deep Neural Network (DNN)-based Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) chip that sets a new benchmark for performance and edge AI compute efficiency. This groundbreaking chip delivers exceptional noise suppression, handling challenging environments like strong windy conditions and noisy industrial settings with a single microphone while consuming just 150μA. Designed with an ultra-compact silicon die, it integrates seamlessly into a microphone package, saving PCB space, making it ideal for space-constrained applications. Its software-free design enables seamless and rapid integration of ENC functionality into any edge devices. Integrated with established microphone developer ZillTek's AI digital microphone, PIMIC will showcase Clarity NC100 silicon samples at CES 2025 in Las Vegas.

"Developed with the latest advancements in Deep Neural Networks and PIMIC's innovative PIM (Processing-In-Memory) silicon architecture, the NC100 chip is a major breakthrough in noise cancellation technology," said Subi Krishnamurthy, Founder and CEO of PIMIC. "It eliminates even the most challenging background noise, excelling in single-microphone setups where traditional DSP solutions fall short. Clarity NC100 opens new market opportunities by overcoming constraints of size, power, and cost, redefining noise cancellation across industries."

A Breakthrough in Environmental Noise Cancellation

Unlike traditional multi-microphone noise cancellation systems, PIMIC's Clarity NC100 chip delivers superior noise suppression using a single microphone. This approach eliminates the need for complex multi-microphone setups, reducing system costs, power consumption, and integration challenges. The result is a clear audio experience ideal for noisy environments across diverse applications.

Target markets and applications for PIMIC's Clarity NC100 chip include:

Gaming Headsets: Delivering clear in-game communication, even in chaotic settings.

Surveillance Cameras: Enhancing audio quality to capture critical sound details in noisy outdoor conditions.

Industrial Environments and Airfields: Improving communication clarity where loud ambient noise is unavoidable.

Edge and Wearable Markets: Enabling effective noise cancellation in space-constrained, battery-powered devices.

Robotics: Suppresses environmental noise while preserving human voices, ensuring clear communication for remote monitoring, telepresence, or public-facing robots in noisy environments.



Smart AI Microphone with Clarity™ NC100 Integrated

With its compact die size and ultra-low power consumption, PIMIC's Clarity NC100 chip seamlessly integrates into a microphone package, offering a highly efficient, space-saving, and software-free solution for effortlessly adding noise cancellation to any edge application. ZillTek, a prominent microphone manufacturer and an early adopter of Clarity NC100, is set to integrate Clarity NC100 inside of their microphone with samples available in Q1, 2025.

"We are excited to integrate PIMIC's Clarity NC100 chip into our advanced microphone solutions," said Joshua Yeh, CTO at ZillTek. "This collaboration enables us to deliver an AI digital microphone with environmental noise cancellation that sets a new benchmark for audio clarity, efficiency, and compact design. Together with PIMIC, we are pushing the boundaries of what's possible in smart AI microphone technology."

"Yole Group projects the MEMS microphone sensor market for consumer applications to reach nearly $1.2 billion by 2029, with a 3% CAGR from 2023 to 2029," said Pierre-Marie Visse, Senior Technology & Market Analyst, MEMS & Sensing at Yole Group. "In this landscape, PIMIC's innovative approach to noise cancellation across various high-volume markets stands out, with promising demonstrations. Its potential to enhance applications requiring efficient, low-power noise suppression could drive substantial advancements in the audio products industry." (1)

Source: Status of the MEMS Industry report, Yole Intelligence, 2024.



The Power of Edge AI Innovation

Clarity NC100 demonstrates PIMIC's expertise in developing cutting-edge AI inference silicon with Processing-in-Memory (PIM) architecture, which enables exceptional performance with ultra-low power consumption. By integrating noise cancellation capabilities directly within a single microphone package, Clarity NC100 meets the growing demand for compact, cost-effective AI solutions in the edge AI market.

See PIMIC's Clarity™ NC100 Chip at CES 2025

PIMIC will showcase Clarity NC100 at CES 2025 in Las Vegas from January 7–10. Attendees can visit Booth 9628 in the North Hall of the LVCC to experience Clarity NC100 firsthand and learn how this solution is advancing the future of noise cancellation and edge AI technology. All CES visitors to PIMIC's booth will receive a complimentary 90-day online trial of the Clarity NC100, offering an opportunity to experience its exceptional noise cancellation capabilities firsthand by testing the NC100 software model in their own noisy audio environments.

About PIMIC

Founded in 2022 and based in Cupertino, California, PIMIC is an AI semiconductor company specializing in ultra-efficient silicon solutions for edge AI applications. The company's chip products deliver industry-leading performance and power efficiency, enabling advanced AI capabilities in compact, low-power devices. With a focus on empowering devices at the edge, PIMIC aims to redefine how AI is integrated into everyday technology.

About ZillTek

ZillTek is a leading innovator in the field of microphone technology, specializing in high-performance digital and analog microphone solutions. By delivering groundbreaking advancements in audio clarity and compact design, ZillTek serves a variety of applications across consumer electronics, industrial, and automotive markets.

About Yole Group

Yole Group is a leading market research and strategy consulting company, specializing in the semiconductor, photonics, and AI industries. Their insights help shape technology strategies across global markets.

