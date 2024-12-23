Moringa Extract Industry Forecast Report to 2031 - Medikonda Nutrients, Sabinsa Corporation, Botanic Healthcare, and Allpure Organics Dominate

Dublin, Dec. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Moringa Extract Market by Type, Form, Application, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Succeeding extensive secondary and primary research and an in-depth analysis of the market scenario, the report conducts the impact analysis of the key industry drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends.



According to the report, the moringa extract market is projected to reach $10.65 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period 2024-2031. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the moringa extract market across five major regions, emphasizing the current market trends, market sizes, recent developments, and forecasts till 2031.



The growth of the moringa extract market is driven by the growing demand for natural & plant-based supplements, increasing awareness of health and wellness among consumers, and rising demand for natural and organic ingredients. However, factors such as limited awareness about the benefits and uses of moringa extract and the lack of regulations and quality standards for moringa extract are restricting the growth of this market to some extent.



Moreover, the growing interest in moringa extract as a functional ingredient in the food and beverage industry for different applications is expected to generate market growth opportunities for the stakeholders operating in this market. Furthermore, the rising consumer preference for superfoods is a major trend in the moringa extract market.



The key players operating in the moringa extract market are Medikonda Nutrients (India), Sabinsa Corporation (U.S.), Botanic Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. (India), Allpure Organics (India), Himalayan Herbaria, Inc. (India), Phyto Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd. (India), S.A. Herbal Bioactives LLP (India), Alpspure Lifesciences Private Limited (India), Taiyo Kagaku Co. Ltd. (Japan), Hunan New Mstar Biotechnology Co. Ltd. (China), Vedaoils Private Limited (India), and Victoriafalls Ingredients Pvt. Ltd. (India).



Based on type, the global moringa extract market is segmented into moringa leaf extract, moringa seed extract, moringa bark extract, and moringa root extract. In 2024, the moringa leaf extract segment is expected to account for the largest share of 54.2% of the global moringa extract market. This segment's large market share is attributed to the wide availability of raw materials and the growing demand for moringa leaf extracts in industries like dietary supplements, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and food and beverages. The rich nutritional profile of moringa leaf, which includes vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, along with rising consumer awareness of its health benefits, is expected to further drive the demand for moringa leaf extract globally.



Based on form, the global moringa extract market is segmented into powder and liquid. In 2024, the powder moringa extract segment is expected to account for the larger share of the global moringa extract market. This segment's large market share is attributed to the benefits offered by powdered moringa, including its ease of use, longer shelf life compared to liquid extracts and versatility, especially in the supplements industry. Powdered moringa is easier to incorporate into food and beverage products and more convenient for manufacturers in terms of transport and storage.



Based on application, the global moringa extract market is segmented into dietary supplements, food & beverage, cosmetics & personal care, pharmaceuticals, and other applications. In 2024, the dietary supplements segment is expected to account for the largest share of 39.5% of the global moringa extract market. This segment's large market share is attributed to the increasing demand for natural and plant-based ingredients in dietary supplements, a rising focus on preventive healthcare, and consumer interest in health and wellness. The rising popularity of moringa-based supplements, driven by their perceived health benefits, is expected to contribute significantly to the growth of this segment.



An in-depth geographic analysis of the industry provides detailed qualitative and quantitative insights into the five major regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) and the coverage of major countries in each region. North America is slated to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period (2024-2031). The growth of this regional market is driven by the increasing demand for moringa extracts among several industries due to the rising awareness among consumers regarding the benefits of natural-derived extracts such as moringa. Moreover, factors such as the rapidly growing dietary supplement industry, growing consumer preference for superfoods, increasing health-conscious consumers, increased focus on preventive healthcare, and a growing vegetarian population are further expected to support the high growth of the moringa extract market in North America.



Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the revenue generated from the moringa extract market globally?

At what rate is the moringa extract demand projected to grow for the next 5-7 years?

What are the historical market sizes and growth rates of the moringa extract market?

What are the major factors impacting the growth of this market at the regional and country levels? What are the major opportunities for existing players and new entrants in the market?

Which segments in terms of type, form, and application are expected to create traction for the manufacturers in this market during the forecast period 2024-2031?

What are the key geographical trends in this market? Which regions/countries are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for the manufacturers operating in the moringa extract market?

Who are the major players in the moringa extract market? What are their specific product offerings in this market?

What are the recent strategic developments in the moringa extract market? What are the impacts of these strategic developments on the market?

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition & Scope

1.2. Market Ecosystem

1.3. Currency

1.4. Key Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Approach

2.2. Data Collection & Validation

2.3. Secondary Research

2.4. Primary Research

2.5. Market Assessment

2.5.1. Market Size Estimation

2.5.2. Bottom-Up Approach

2.5.3. Top-Down Approach

2.5.4. Growth forecast

2.5.5. Assumptions for the Study



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Overview

3.2. Segment Analysis

3.2.1. Moringa Extract Market, by Type

3.2.2. Moringa Extract Market, by Form

3.2.3. Moringa Extract Market, by Application

3.3. Moringa Extract Market - Regional Analysis

3.4. Competitive Landscape & Market Competitors



4. Market Insights

4.1. Overview

4.2. Factors Affecting Market Growth

4.2.1. Growing Demand for Natural & Plant-Based Supplements

4.2.2. Increasing Health and Wellness Among Consumers Supports the Growth of this Market

4.2.3. Rising Demand for Natural and Organic Ingredients Driving the Global Moringa Extracts Market

4.2.4. Limited Awareness About the Benefits and Uses of Moringa Extracts Hampering Market Growth

4.2.5. Lack of Regulations and Quality Standards Restraining the Growth of the Moringa Extract Market

4.2.6. Growing Interest in Moringa Extract as a Functional Ingredient in the Food and Beverage Industry

4.2.7. Rising Consumer Preference for Superfoods Driving the Growth of the Moringa Extracts Market

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3.3. Threat of Substitutes

4.3.4. Threat of New Entrants

4.3.5. Degree of Competition



5. Global Moringa Extract Market Assessment-by Type

5.1. Overview

5.2. Moringa Leaf Extract

5.3. Moringa Seed Extract

5.4. Moringa Bark Extract

5.5. Moringa Root Extract



6. Global Moringa Extract Market, by Form

6.1. Overview

6.2. Powder

6.3. Liquid



7. Global Moringa Extract Market, by Application

7.1. Overview

7.2. Dietary Supplements

7.3. Food & Beverage

7.4. Cosmetics & Personal Care

7.5. Pharmaceuticals

7.6. Other Applications



8. Moringa Extract Market Assessment-by Geography

8.1. Overview

8.2. North America

8.2.1. U.S.

8.2.2. Canada

8.3. Europe

8.3.1. Germany

8.3.2. France

8.3.3. U.K.

8.3.4. Spain

8.3.5. Italy

8.3.6. Rest of Europe

8.4. Asia-Pacific

8.4.1. China

8.4.2. Japan

8.4.3. India

8.4.4. Australia

8.4.5. Rest of Asia-Pacific

8.5. Latin America

8.5.1. Brazil

8.5.2. Mexico

8.5.3. Rest of Latin America

8.6. Middle East & Africa



9. Competition Analysis

9.1. Overview

9.2. Key Growth Strategies

9.3. Competitive Benchmarking

9.4. Competitive Dashboard

9.4.1. Industry Leaders

9.4.2. Market Differentiators

9.4.3. Vanguards

9.4.4. Emerging Companies

9.5. Market Share Analysis

9.5.1. Sabinsa Corporation (U.S.)

9.5.2. Botanic Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. (India)

9.5.3. Medikonda Nutrients (India)

9.5.4. Taiyo Kagaku Co. Ltd. (Japan)

9.5.5. Other Companies



10. Company Profiles

10.1. Medikonda Nutrients

10.2. Sabinsa Corporation

10.3. Botanic Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.

10.4. Allpure Organics

10.5. Himalayan Herbaria, Inc.

10.6. Phyto Life Sciences P. Ltd.

10.7. S.A. Herbal Bioactives LLP

10.8. Alpspure Lifesciences Private Limited

10.9. Hunan New Mstar Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

10.10. Taiyo Kagaku Co. Ltd.

10.11. VedaOils Private Limited

10.12. Victoriafalls Ingredients Pvt. Ltd.

