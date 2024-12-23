Corporate Education Technology (EdTech) Business Analysis Report 2024: Global Market to Surpass $120 Billion by 2030, Leadership and Soft Skills Training Throws the Spotlight On Specialized Platforms

Dublin, Dec. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Corporate Education Technology (EdTech) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Corporate Education Technology (EdTech) is estimated at US$36.1 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$120.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.8% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the corporate EdTech market is driven by several factors, including the integration with existing corporate systems, the use of advanced data analytics to measure learning outcomes, and the customization and scalability of learning solutions. Mobile learning enhancements, AI and machine learning integration, and the adoption of virtual and augmented reality for immersive training experiences also play significant roles.

Additionally, the ability of EdTech platforms to ensure regulatory compliance, provide engaging user experiences, and support social learning and collaboration further accelerates their adoption. As businesses continue to navigate the complexities of digital transformation, the strategic implementation of EdTech not only supports continuous learning and development but also helps organizations build a competitive advantage by fostering a skilled and adaptable workforce.

Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Global Economic Update

Corporate Education Technology (EdTech) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Remote Learning Solutions Accelerates Market Growth

Integration of AI in EdTech Enhances Personalized Learning Experiences

Increasing Corporate Investment in Employee Development Spurs EdTech Adoption

Expansion of Mobile Learning Platforms Expands Addressable Market Opportunity

Adoption of Microlearning and Gamification Generates High Engagement Rates

Advances in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Propel Immersive Learning Experiences

Compliance Training Mandates Drive Adoption of EdTech Solutions

Shift Towards Competency-Based Training and Assessments Sustains Growth

Expansion of Global Enterprises and Need for Scalable Training Solutions

Cloud-Based Learning Platforms Enhance Accessibility and Flexibility

Increased Focus on Leadership and Soft Skills Training Throws the Spotlight On Specialized Platforms

Growing Importance of CSR and Sustainability Education in Corporate Settings

