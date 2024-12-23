Visual Effects (VFX) Business Analysis Report 2024-2030: Outsourcing of VFX Services to Lower-Cost Regions Gains Momentum, Resurgence of Global Cinema Drives Demand

Dublin, Dec. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Visual Effects (VFX) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Visual Effects (VFX) is estimated at US$10.8 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$25.0 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.7% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the VFX market is driven by several factors, including the increasing sophistication of technology, the expansion of media platforms, and evolving viewer preferences. Advances in machine learning and artificial intelligence have streamlined many VFX processes, enabling more complex simulations and realistic animations that were

previously too resource-intensive. This technological evolution allows for more detailed and ambitious projects within tighter timelines and budgets. Additionally, the global expansion of digital streaming services has created a vast demand for content enriched with high-quality VFX, catering to a more visually discerning audience worldwide. Viewer expectations for graphical quality and realism continue to rise, pressing the industry to continuously innovate and improve.

Moreover, economic factors such as the availability of tax incentives for film production in various countries also stimulate the VFX industry by attracting productions that might otherwise be constrained by higher costs. Together, these dynamics ensure robust growth in the VFX sector, making it a pivotal element of modern digital storytelling.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Visual Effects (VFX) Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Global Economic Update

Visual Effects (VFX) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for High-Quality Content Drives VFX Industry Growth

Technological Advancements in Computer-Generated Imagery Propel VFX Capabilities

Resurgence of Global Cinema Drives Demand for VFX

Expansion of Streaming Platforms Generates Demand for VFX-Enhanced Productions

Video Games and Their Influence on VFX Innovation and Adoption

Real-Time Rendering Technology and Its Impact on the VFX Market

Growing Role of VFX in Enhancing Storytelling in Virtual Reality

Outsourcing of VFX Services to Lower-Cost Regions Gains Momentum

Marketing and Promotional Uses of VFX in Non-Entertainment Sectors to Benefit Growth in the Market

Impact of AI on Automating and Enhancing VFX Processes

VFX in Indie Films and Low-Budget Productions Expand Market Opportunity

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 37 Featured)

Adobe Inc.

Autodesk, Inc

Avid Technology, Inc.

BORIS FX, INC.

Chaos Software EOOD

Cinesite VFX Ltd.

Digital Domain

Framestore

ITOOSOFT, S.L.,

MAGIX Software GmbH (VEGAS Creative Software)

Maxon Computer GmbH

MotionVFX sp. z o.o

Pixel Farm

Rodeo FX

SideFX

Technicolor Creative Studios S.A.

