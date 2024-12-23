Oil and Gas Corrosion Protection Industry Research Report 2024-2030: Rising Demand for Asset Integrity Management, Demand for Corrosion Protection in Downstream, Midstream, and Upstream Applications

Dublin, Dec. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oil and Gas Corrosion Protection - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Oil and Gas Corrosion Protection was estimated at US$14.5 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$20.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.



The growth in the Oil and Gas Corrosion Protection market is driven by several factors, including the expansion of oil and gas infrastructure, which requires effective solutions to maintain operational integrity. The increasing complexity of offshore and deepwater operations has heightened the need for advanced corrosion protection systems capable of withstanding harsh conditions. Regulatory mandates for safety and environmental protection have also fueled demand for reliable corrosion control measures.

Technological advancements, such as the development of high-performance coatings and inhibitors, have improved protection efficiency, supporting market growth. Additionally, the focus on extending the lifespan of aging infrastructure and reducing maintenance costs is contributing to increased adoption of corrosion protection solutions across the sector.

How Is Corrosion Protection Enhancing Oil and Gas Infrastructure?



Corrosion is a major challenge in the oil and gas industry, as it can significantly compromise the integrity, safety, and lifespan of infrastructure. To combat this, corrosion protection solutions are widely used across the sector, including coatings, cathodic protection systems, corrosion inhibitors, and composite wraps.

These solutions are critical for protecting pipelines, storage tanks, drilling equipment, and offshore structures from the corrosive effects of seawater, chemicals, and high-pressure environments. As oil and gas operations increasingly venture into harsh environments like deepwater and ultra-deepwater, effective corrosion protection becomes essential for maintaining operational efficiency and safety.



What Are the Key Segments in the Oil and Gas Corrosion Protection Market?



Major types include coatings, cathodic protection, inhibitors, and composite wraps, with coatings representing the largest segment due to their widespread use on pipelines and equipment surfaces. Applications cover pipelines, storage tanks, offshore platforms, and refineries, with pipelines accounting for a significant share as they are prone to internal and external corrosion. End-use sectors encompass upstream, midstream, and downstream oil and gas operations, with upstream activities such as exploration and drilling generating high demand for robust corrosion protection solutions.



How Is Corrosion Protection Applied Across the Oil and Gas Sector?



In upstream operations, corrosion protection is applied to drilling equipment, risers, and subsea components to prevent damage caused by seawater and drilling fluids. Midstream operations, including pipelines and storage tanks, use coatings and cathodic protection systems to ensure the safe and efficient transport and storage of hydrocarbons.

Downstream facilities, such as refineries and petrochemical plants, employ corrosion inhibitors and protective linings to safeguard equipment from chemical corrosion and high temperatures. Additionally, offshore platforms rely on composite wraps and cathodic protection to withstand the harsh marine environment, preventing structural failures and extending asset lifespan.

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Global Economic Update

Oil and Gas Corrosion Protection - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Asset Integrity Management Spurs Growth in Oil and Gas Corrosion Protection Market

Technological Advancements in Coatings, Linings, and Cathodic Protection Strengthen Business Case for Adoption

Growing Focus on Extending Asset Lifespan and Reducing Downtime Expands Addressable Market

Expansion of Corrosion Protection Solutions in Offshore, Onshore, and Subsea Environments Fuels Market Growth

Increasing Adoption of Corrosion Inhibitors in Pipelines, Refineries, and Storage Tanks Expands Market Opportunities

Technological Innovations in Anti-Corrosion Coatings, Nanocoatings, and Polymer Composites Propel Market Expansion

Growing Use of Corrosion Protection in Sour Gas Fields, High-Temperature Wells, and Enhanced Oil Recovery Expands Market Potential

Focus on Achieving Cost Efficiency and Minimizing Maintenance Costs Strengthens Market for Corrosion Protection

Rising Adoption of Digital Corrosion Monitoring and Predictive Maintenance Expands Addressable Market

Technological Advancements in Self-Healing Coatings and Intelligent Coating Systems Propel Market Growth

Rising Demand for Corrosion Protection in Downstream, Midstream, and Upstream Applications Strengthens Global Market

Expansion of Corrosion Protection in Harsh Offshore Conditions, Arctic Operations, and Shale Gas Exploration Expands Market Opportunities

