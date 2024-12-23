Service Experts Lends a Hand as Military Makeover with Montel Completes 40th Home Renovation for Deserving DFW Veteran

Richardson, TX, Dec. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DALLAS (December 2024) – Service Experts participated in the milestone 40th season of Military Makeover with Montel on Lifetime TV, a home improvement series that celebrates military families through home makeovers across the country. The latest renovation with hosts Montel Williams, Art Edmonds, and Jennifer Bertrand in Duncanville, south of Dallas, which debuted on Lifetime Friday, honored Sergeant Kevin Jones, a distinguished veteran and devoted family man who dedicated 12 years to the Marines.

“It’s an honor to play a part in the meaningful work being completed by the Military Makeover team, and we were thrilled to have the 40th season in our own backyard here in North Texas,” said Jackie Vayo, Senior Director of Talent Management and Development for Service Experts, who was among the “boots on the ground” for the company. “Many of our Service Experts employees are veterans themselves, and we’re deeply committed to supporting the military community through our ongoing partnerships with programs like Hiring Our Heroes.”

Jones’ deployments in Operation Desert Storm and Desert Shield brought him face-to-face with the stark realities of combat, and he sustained injuries, including a right ankle condition, a twisted right foot, and PTSD. To this day, there are lingering effects, which highlight the physical and emotional toll of his dedication to duty. Following his honorable discharge, Kevin has worked with the VA, becoming a vital advocate for veterans, helping them navigate the often-complex process of accessing benefits. He and his wife, Francesca, have been married for 26 years and are the proud parents of a daughter, Kelsey.

Service Experts installed an A.O. Smith Signature 100 50-Gallon water heater to ensure optimum hot water delivery without an external power source. Additionally, members of the team volunteered by putting on some of the finishing touches like building furniture for and participating in the "big reveal" for the Jones family. While in town for the renovation, Edmonds also visited Service Experts’ Richardson headquarters to see a model of The Home of the Future, which showcases the energy-saving technologies and services transforming homes.

This was the third renovation Service Experts has partnered with Military Makeover on. The company has more than 100 locations across 31 U.S. states to help homeowners like the Jones make their homes havens of comfort, well-being, and energy efficiency.

# # #

ABOUT MILITARY MAKEOVER WITH MONTEL

Military Makeover with Montel®, hosted by Montel Williams, is a television series dedicated to honoring deserving military families by providing home renovations. The show highlights the courage, resilience, and sacrifices of veterans and their families while bringing communities and businesses together to give back to those who served.

ABOUT SERVICE EXPERTS

Founded in 1996, Service Experts is a leading provider of HVAC repair, maintenance, new equipment sales and related services to residential and commercial customers in 31 U.S. states. Headquartered in Richardson, Texas, Service Experts is one of North America's largest heating and air conditioning service companies, with more than 100 locations serving approximately 2,500 homes and businesses, on average, each working day. HVAC services include: residential HVAC service, replacement and leasing through the Service Experts Advantage Program. For more information on Service Experts sales, rebates, products and services, visit ServiceExperts.com.

Attachments