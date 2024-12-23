TRIUMPH BONNEVILLE T100 STARS IN “A COMPLETE UNKNOWN”

Atlanta, Georgia, Dec. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Releasing in US & Canadian theaters on December 25th

James Mangold’s latest film A COMPLETE UNKNOWN, starring Timothée Chalamet as a young Bob Dylan, prominently features a vintage 1964 Bonneville T100, faithfully recreating the biker scene that defined Dylan’s early years.

Already nominated for a Golden Globe Award for Best Motion Picture – Drama, A COMPLETE UNKNOWN takes audiences into the heart of Greenwich Village during the early 1960s, a time when folk music, activism, and cultural change converged to shape a generation. The film captures Dylan’s journey from an ambitious newcomer to a revolutionary artist whose music would forever change the cultural landscape.

With an ensemble cast including Elle Fanning, Monica Barbaro, and Edward Norton, A COMPLETE UNKNOWN explores the relationships, inspirations, and cultural forces that defined Dylan’s early career, all set against the backdrop of one of the most transformative eras in American history.

An icon of the era, the Bonneville T100 was known for its striking style and exhilarating performance, embodying the spirit of freedom and individuality that also defined Dylan’s early years. The period-specific T100 was sourced for the film, as a faithful representation of the bike Bob Dylan himself rode.

The film releases in US and Canadian theaters on December 25th.

Triumph’s Chief Commercial Officer, Paul Stroud commented: “In A COMPLETE UNKNOWN, the Bonneville T100 is more than just a piece of period detail — it is a reflection of the era’s bold energy and creative exploration. Its sleek design and cultural significance make it a seamless addition to the film’s recreation of 1960s Greenwich Village, amplifying the authenticity of Dylan’s world.”

The Modern Bonneville T100: Beautifully Evolved

With all of the signature touches of a genuine motorcycle legend, the T100 still inspires new generations of riders, offering beautiful iconic style with modern capability.

It’s classic styling with premium finishes and intricate details, includes hand-painted elements, while its 900cc high-torque engine provides smooth, responsive performance. Compact, rider-focused technology including ABS and switchable traction control is sensitively incorporated to meet the expectations of the modern customer, along with a comfortable dual seat and ergonomic design.

About A COMPLETE UNKNOWN

Directed by James Mangold (Walk the Line, Ford v Ferrari), A COMPLETE UNKNOWN delves into the transformative early years of Bob Dylan’s career. The film captures Dylan’s relationships with key figures such as Joan Baez, Woody Guthrie, and Pete Seeger, and explores the cultural movements that inspired his music.

The story unfolds against the backdrop of the 1960s, a period of immense social and political change, from civil rights activism to the rise of folk music as a force for expression. Dylan’s groundbreaking performance at the Newport Folk Festival serves as a climactic moment, symbolizing his rise to cultural icon status.

With live musical performances by Chalamet, richly detailed period settings, and a focus on Dylan’s artistic self-discovery, A COMPLETE UNKNOWN goes beyond the traditional biopic to offer an intimate and electrifying look at the intersection of art and history.

For more information about the Bonneville T100 and Triumph’s range of Modern Classics, visit triumphmotorcycles.com

Attachment