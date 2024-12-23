DEADLINE ALERT for FLUX, TMC, CMG: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

BENSALEM, Pa., Dec. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in these class actions at (215) 638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLUX)

Class Period: November 11, 2022 – September 30, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 31, 2024

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Flux Power’s financial statements from November 10, 2022 to the present included, among other things, overstated inventory, gross profit current assets, and total assets; (2) Flux understated cost of sales, net loss; (3) as a result, Flux Power would need to restate its previously filed financial statements from November 10, 2022 to the present; (4) Flux Power understated internal control weaknesses or stated that it had adequate internal controls when in fact it did not; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ: TMC)

Class Period: May 12, 2023 – March 25, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 7, 2025

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) TMC maintained deficient internal controls over financial reporting; (2) as a result, the Company inaccurately classified the sale of future revenue attributable to the LCR Partnership as deferred income rather than debt; (3) the foregoing misclassification, when it became known, would require TMC to restate one or more of its previously issued financial statements; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG)

Class Period: February 8, 2024 – October 29, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 10, 2025

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Chipotle’s portion sizes were inconsistent and left many customers dissatisfied with the Company’s offerings; (2) in order to address the issue and retain customer loyalty, the Company would have to ensure more generous portion sizes, which would increase cost of sales; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To be a member of these class actions, you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about these class actions, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at (215) 638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

Howard G. Smith, Esquire

215-638-4847

888-638-4847

howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com

www.howardsmithlaw.com