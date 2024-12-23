Announcement on the final results of EfTEN Real Estate Fund AS public share offering, and the registration of share capital increase in Commercial Register

Based on the decision of the supervisory board of EfTEN Real Estate Fund AS (registration code 12864036, address A. Lauteri tn 5, 10114 Tallinn) of November 11, 2024, the fund decided to increase the share capital by issuing up to 1,000,000 new ordinary shares. The subscription period started on November 21, 2024 and ended on December 06, 2024. A total of 620,544 shares were subscribed, unsubscribed shares were cancelled. The distribution of shares was approved by the Supervisory Board on December 10, June 2024.

On December 23, 2024 Commercial Register registered the increase of share capital of EfTEN Real Estate Fund AS. The new amount of the registered share capital of the fund is 114,403,400 euros, which is divided into 11,440,340 shares with nominal value of 10 euros.

Viljar Arakas

Member of the management board

Phone 655 9515

E-mail: viljar.arakas@eften.ee



