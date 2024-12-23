James River Completes Closing of Adverse Development Cover and Common Equity Investment with Cavello Bay Reinsurance Limited

PEMBROKE, Bermuda, Dec. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (“James River” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: JRVR) today announced the close of both the adverse development reinsurance agreement and $12.5 million common equity investment with Enstar subsidiary Cavello Bay Reinsurance Limited, as per the terms and agreements previously announced on November 11, 2024.

