The Keg Royalties Income Fund announces Special Cash Distribution

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Keg Royalties Income Fund (the “Fund”) (TSX: KEG.UN) today announced that a Special Cash Distribution of $0.04 per unit has been declared and is payable to unitholders of record as at December 31, 2024. The Special Cash Distribution will be paid to unitholders on January 31, 2025 and treated as an eligible dividend that will be included in the Fund’s December 31, 2024 year-end for tax purposes.

“Impressive same store sales delivered by The Keg thus far have generated incremental royalty income to the Fund,” said Mr. Kip Woodward, Chairman of the Fund. “We are pleased to share this incremental income with the Fund’s unitholders, in the form of this Special Cash Distribution.”

The Fund (TSX: KEG.UN) is a limited purpose, open-ended trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario that, through The Keg Rights Limited Partnership, owns certain trademarks and other related intellectual property used by Keg Restaurants Ltd. (“KRL”). In exchange for use of those trademarks, KRL pays the Fund a royalty of 4% of gross sales of Keg restaurants included in the royalty pool.

With approximately 10,000 employees, over 100 restaurants and annual System Sales exceeding $700 million, Vancouver-based KRL is the leading operator and franchisor of steakhouse restaurants in Canada and has a substantial presence in select regional markets in the United States. KRL continues to operate The Keg restaurant system and expand that system through the addition of both corporate and franchised Keg steakhouses. KRL has been named the number one restaurant company to work for in Canada in the latest edition of Forbes "Canada's Best Employers 2024" survey, securing thirteenth place in the overall ranking across all industries in the country.

This press release may contain certain "forward looking" statements reflecting The Keg Royalties Income Fund's current expectations in the casual dining segment of the restaurant food industry. Investors are cautioned that all forward looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including those relating to the Keg’s ability to continue to realize historical same store sales growth, changes in market and existing competition, new competitive developments, and potential downturns in economic conditions generally. Additional information on these and other potential factors that could affect the Fund's financial results are detailed in documents filed from time to time with the provincial securities commissions in Canada.

