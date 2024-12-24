Darryl Weaver: From Military Service to Franchise Success

Tucson, AZ, Dec. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After dedicating 25 years to military service and retiring as a First Sergeant in 2015, Darryl Weaver transitioned seamlessly into entrepreneurship. Just days after his retirement, Weaver and his wife, Laura, opened a Dickey’s Barbecue Pit franchise in Tucson, Arizona. Since then, the couple has built a thriving business, combining Darryl’s military leadership experience with their shared passion for delivering authentic barbecue and exceptional service.

“I wanted to be my own boss and create something meaningful after my military career,” said Weaver. “Dickey’s provided the structure, support, and proven systems to set me up for success. It was the ideal opportunity to channel the leadership skills I gained in the Army into a new venture.”

Weaver chose Dickey’s Barbecue Pit for its established franchise model and the opportunity to fill a gap in his local market. “When we opened, there wasn’t any barbecue on this side of Tucson, and today, we’re still the only barbecue option in the area,” he said. “It was the right concept at the right time.”

Over nearly a decade, Weaver has embraced the evolving landscape of the restaurant industry, including the surge in online ordering and third-party delivery services, which now account for nearly half of his sales. His ability to adapt stems from his military background, where adaptability and strong leadership were critical.

“Darryl’s story is a testament to how military service builds exceptional leaders,” said Roland Dickey, Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group. “His leadership, commitment, and ability to inspire his team are evident in his success, and we’re honored to have him as part of the Dickey’s family.”

Weaver’s approach to leadership extends beyond operations to mentorship. A former high school employee who left for other opportunities has since returned to the business and is now training to become general manager.

“Leadership is about building people up,” said Weaver. “You have to trust your team and guide them, but also verify to ensure everything runs smoothly. That’s the approach that has worked for us.”

Laura Weaver plays an active role in the day-to-day management of their franchise, working alongside Darryl on catering deliveries, inventory management, and staff support. Their partnership has been instrumental in their success.

“Darryl and Laura exemplify the best of Dickey’s franchisees—dedicated, community-driven, and passionate about what they do,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “Their commitment to their guests and their team sets a standard that inspires others in our system.”

Nearly 10 years after opening their first Dickey’s location, the Weavers remain focused on providing exceptional guest experiences and empowering their team. “I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve built,” said Weaver. “It’s about more than running a business—it’s about making a positive impact in our community and creating opportunities for others.”

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Founded in 1941 by The Dickey Family, Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. is the world’s largest barbecue concept and continues as a third-generation family-run business. For over 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions with its signature Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ Slow-smoked over hickory wood-burning pits, Dickey’s barbecued meats are paired with a variety of southern sides. Committed to authentic barbecue, Dickey’s never takes shortcuts—because real barbecue can’t be rushed.

With over 866 restaurants across eight concepts in the U.S. and several countries, Dickey’s Barbecue Franchise and Dickey’s Restaurant Brands continues to grow under the leadership of Roland Dickey, Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group, and Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, Inc.

Dickey’s has been recognized on Newsweek’s 2022 "America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains" list, Nation’s Restaurant News 2024 top fast-casual brands for value, and USA Today’s 2021 Readers’ Choice Awards. The brand has also ranked in the Top 20 of Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” for four of the past five years. Additional accolades include Entrepreneur's Top 500 Franchise and Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. The brand has been featured by Fox News, Forbes, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, and People Magazine.

For more information, visit www.dickeys.com. For information about becoming a franchise partner, visit www.dickeysfranchise.com.

Attachment