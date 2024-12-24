Olympian Motors and NVIDIA Pioneer the First AI-Powered EV Platforms

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Dec. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olympian Motors has announced an expanded collaboration with NVIDIA to advance the development of the Olympus Platform—a groundbreaking, open, modular and AI-powered electric vehicle (EV) platform. This strategic partnership leverages NVIDIA’s advanced computing solutions, including the DRIVE AGX Orin™ platform, and the NVIDIA Inception Program, to create a new protocol to design, develop and deploy AI models and application to electric vehicles.

The Olympus EV Platform introduces a novel modular approach to EV hardware and software architecture. The platform provides an easy and standardized access to vehicle data infrastructure, real-time data sensing and processing units, access to vehicle communication networks, and most importantly, seamless integration of AI models and applications. Developers can easily access the open, modular vehicle OS and cloud, deploy machine learning models and applications, and actively shape the future of the EV ecosystem.

NVIDIA’s AI Powering the Next Generation EVs:

NVIDIA’s DRIVE AGX Orin™ is central to the computing power of Olympus EV platform, capable of performing up to 254 trillion operations per second. This immense computing power supports new frontiers in advanced autonomous driving space, real-time data sensing, predictive safety controls, and AI-optimized user interfaces, all within a centralized and standardized architecture. NVIDIA’s scalable platform empowers Olympian Motors to reimagine vehicle design, pushing boundaries in modularity and efficiency while ensuring top-tier safety and performance.

Eren Canarslan, CEO of Olympian Motors, stated: “Our pilot development program with NVIDIA sets a new benchmark for the automotive industry. We are creating an open EV platform that enables all developers and technology suppliers to join the frontier of EV revolution.”

2025 California Pilot Program and Future Rollout:

Olympian Motors will showcase the Olympus EV Platform in the upcoming pilot program in Los Angeles, CA, alongside the Model 84 and Centaur VAN. This initiative invites all machine learning developers, technology providers and automotive suppliers to test, develop and contribute to the Olympus platform and operating system, and be part of a rapidly growing developer community in the automotive industry.

The Olympus Platform is set to launch with next-generation features, including:

Real-time physical sensing and simulation systems

Crash-test simulations and real-time safety analysis

Predictive safety protocols powered by NVIDIA’s AI redundancy and real-time insights.

Modular vehicle configurations for rapid manufacturing and supply-chain

Configurable AI-driven cockpit systems for dynamic, user-centric interfaces



AI Redefines the Future of Modular Electric Vehicles

The collaboration between NVIDIA and Olympian Motors represents a key step forward in integrating AI with modular electric vehicle technology. By integration NVIDIA’s AI capabilities with modular EV system, the Olympus Platform enables the creation of adaptable and intelligent electric vehicles and invites developers to join the quiet revolution in automotive industry.

For more details about the Olympus EV Platform, our collaboration with NVIDIA, and the future of modular EV innovation, visit https://olympianmotors.com/olympus-os.

About NVIDIA:

NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) is a global leader in computing technologies, driving advancements in AI, autonomous systems, and accelerated computing across industries.

About Olympian Motors:

Olympian Motors is a next-generation EV company based in Brooklyn, NY, dedicated to creating modular, intelligent, and timelessly designed vehicles. With a focus on innovation and simplicity, Olympian Motors is transforming the way electric vehicles are built and experienced.

