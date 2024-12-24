DMG Blockchain Solutions Secures New Patent To Further Strengthen its Intellectual Property for Regulatory Compliance

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. (TSX-V: DMGI) (OTCQB: DMGGF) (FRANKFURT: 6AX) ("DMG" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated blockchain and data center technology company, announces the issuance of US Patent No. 12,067,572 for Cryptographic Taint Tracking. This patent, issued by the US Patent and Trademark Office, is a continuation of the previously issued U.S. Patent No. 11,257,089. The original patent laid the foundation for a method to detect and track tainted cryptographic wallets, supporting efforts to combat money laundering and fraud.

This new patent builds on the innovative technology behind Blockseer’s wallet risk scoring method, which reinforces DMG’s clean-block mining initiative and its use in mining pools. The patented methods enable real-time identification and monitoring of wallets linked to nefarious activities, enhancing compliance and supporting law enforcement in their mission to safeguard blockchain networks.

Key Features of Cryptographic Taint Tracking (Patent 12,067,572):

Tainted Wallet Detection: Identifies wallets linked to criminal or suspicious activities by measuring their propensity for illicit transactions.

Identifies wallets linked to criminal or suspicious activities by measuring their propensity for illicit transactions. Enhanced Compliance: Prevents engagement with wallets tied to illegal activity, reducing the risk of funding crime or laundering proceeds.

Real-Time Risk Flagging: Automatically flags risky withdrawal requests for further review before committing them to the blockchain.

Automatically flags risky withdrawal requests for further review before committing them to the blockchain. Wallet Quarantine: Allows exchanges to quarantine wallets exceeding a specified wallet risk score, halting transactions until reviewed.

DMG’s CEO, Sheldon Bennett commented, “By advancing a novel methodology to detect and prevent suspicious activity in real-time, we’re enhancing the trust and safety of the blockchain. This is a notable step forward to enable custody providers and exchanges to ensure regulatory compliance. As we look forward with our Systemic Trust custody subsidiary and Terra Pool as the key enabling elements of our carbon neutral Bitcoin ecosystem, compliance technology, such as what is being enabled by our patent, is core to ensuring that bad actors are prevented from tainting our ecosystem.”

Grant of Stock Options and RSUs

In addition, DMG announces the granting of stock options and RSUs to employees and directors of the company. A total of 424,680 stock options ("Options") and 2,050,000 restricted stock units ("RSUs") have been granted. The Options are exercisable over five years at a price of $0.38 per share, with vesting in 25% increments on the six-, 12-, 18-, and 24-month anniversaries of the grant date. The RSUs vest in one year; these grants are designed to create an incentive structure that aligns longer-term performance with the Company's growth.

About Systemic Trust Company Ltd.

Systemic Trust Company is a special purpose trust company incorporated under the Loan and Trust Corporations Act (Alberta). When STC receives its registration and regulatory approval for operations, it will operate as a standalone, independently capitalized, prudently managed trust company and Qualified Custodian offering digital asset custody services for institutional clients.

About Terra Pool

Terra Pool is the world’s first carbon neutral Bitcoin mining pool, designed to reward miners with carbon neutral bitcoin. It plays a crucial role in advancing a carbon neutral Bitcoin ecosystem. When integrated with DMG’s subsidiary, Systemic Trust, a digital asset custodian, financial institutions and content creators will gain the ability to send Bitcoin in a carbon neutral and regulatory-compliant manner.

About DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc.

DMG is a publicly traded and vertically integrated blockchain and data center technology company that manages, operates and develops end-to-end digital solutions to monetize the digital asset and artificial intelligence compute ecosystems. DMG’s sustainable businesses are segmented into two business lines under the Core and Core+ strategies and unified through DMG’s vertical integration.

For more information on DMG Blockchain Solutions visit: www.dmgblockchain.com

