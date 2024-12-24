SUI ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Sun Communities and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Sun Communities (“SUI” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SUI) in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired SUI securities between February 28, 2019 and September 24, 2024, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until February 10, 2025 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

The complaint alleges that defendants provided investors with material information concerning SUI’s accounting practices and internal control over financial reporting. On September 24, 2024, after market close, an investment research report emerged calling into question the integrity of SUI’s Board and the integrity of the Company’s governance, controls, and financial disclosures. Investors and analysts reacted immediately to SUI’s revelation. The price of SUI’s common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $139.10 per share on September 24, 2024, SUI’s stock price fell to a low of $137.48 per share on September 25, 2024.

