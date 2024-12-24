Generative AI Transforms Enterprise Virtual Assistant Capabilities - Unlocking Enterprise Value to Help Fuel Business Growth

Dublin, Dec. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Generative AI Transforms Enterprise Virtual Assistant Capabilities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Digital Transformation alters the way organizations function as well as all aspects of business. Organizations are investing in technologies that render them more data-centric and drive greater competitiveness in the digital economy. In that context, the emergence of virtual assistants and copilots marks a significant leap in the AI space. Virtual assistants have the potential to transform how organizations operate and engage with customers, employees, and partners. These agents, powered by natural language processing capabilities, can handle a broad spectrum of activities and assist users in automating routine tasks, thereby driving greater efficiencies.
Generative AI is further transforming the capabilities of virtual assistants by leveraging large language models to make human-machine interactions more intuitive and support real-time interactions in multiple languages and data formats, including voice, text, and image.
With the continuous evolution of virtual assistants, the technology will be able to create greater value and support strategic activities, becoming an indispensable tool. Virtual assistants will integrate seamlessly with enterprise technologies, supporting a broad spectrum of stakeholders. This analysis highlights the main trends around virtual assistants and their business value.
Key Topics Covered:
Virtual Assistants: A Key Tool for Enterprise Value
- Driving Better Customer Experience, Employee Experience, and Operational Efficiencies is a Strategic Business Priority
- Virtual Assistants are Key Tools for Enabling Enterprise-wide CX, EX, and Operational Efficiency
- Generative AI is Transforming VA Capabilities
- VA Capabilities are Evolving Rapidly Thanks to AI
- GenAI VAs Enable the Digital Enterprise, Enhancing Value and Business Growth
- Assessing the Impact of VAs
- VAs are Now a Key Driver to AI-powered Communication Capabilities
- The Maturing Technology Stack is Accelerating the Business Value, while Reducing Adoption Barriers for VAs
The Way Forward
- Besides Data Security, Responsible AI Best Practices will be Fundamental in Ensuring Enterprise-wide Deployments
- Increasing Integration of VAs into Enterprise Applications Requires Effective Data Security Strategies
- Enterprise AI Implementation Strategy
- Enterprise AI Implementation Factors
Companies To Action
- Key VA Platforms
- High Level Microsoft Office 365 Copilot: Architecture
- Microsoft Office 365 Copilot: Key Features
Next Steps
- Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities
- Action Items & Next Steps
