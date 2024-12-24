India Power Industry Research Report 2024: Power Demand Hits Record 243.3 GW in June 2024, Forecast to Reach 817 GW by 2030

Dublin, Dec. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Power Sector in India 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The scope of the power sector in India includes thermal power, hydropower, nuclear power, geothermal power, and renewable energy sources (RES). RES includes power generated from sources like solar energy, wind, small hydro, biomass, and urban and industrial waste.



The power generation in India in FY 2023 was 1.62 trillion units, as compared to 1.73 trillion units in FY 2024. The electricity generation target for FY 2025 has been fixed at 1.90 trillion units (BU), i.e., a growth of around 9.3% over the actual generation of FY 2024.



The drought in 2023, following the onset of El Nino, continued to have an impact in 2024 as well, which resulted in a year-on-year decline in electricity generation from hydropower in the first half of the year. Despite rising demand, the peak power supply increased steadily but has not met the demand fully. In FY 2024, peak demand stood at 243.27 GW, while supply was slightly lower at 239.93 GW.



Thermal power generation:



In August 2024, India had a total thermal installed capacity of 242.99 GW, of which 210.96 GW was the installed capacity of coal and the rest came from lignite, diesel, and gas. The commissioning of various Ultra Mega Power Projects (UMPPs) that are based on thermal power has resulted in a significant increase in their installed capacities. Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Odisha are home to some of India's largest UMPPs.



Favorable government initiatives:



The National Policy on Biofuels was initiated by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas in 2018. The policy focuses on utilizing and promoting domestic feedstock for biofuel production to substitute fossil fuels. It aims to enhance national energy security, mitigate climate change, and create sustainable employment opportunities. The policy also encourages the use of advanced technologies for biofuel generation.



Market drivers:



The demand for power in the country has increased at an unprecedented rate due to the rapid growth of the economy. In June 2024, power demand in India peaked at 243.3 GW, a jump of ~12% from a year ago. Moreover, the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) estimates India's power requirement to grow to reach 817 GW by 2030.



Growth opportunities:



The nuclear power sector presents significant growth potential in India, offering opportunities for investments, technology development, and collaborations, as the country aims to become a key player in global atomic energy production. In June 2024, India had a nuclear energy capacity of 8.18 GW, with nuclear power expected to contribute around 9% to the nation's electricity by 2047.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Executive Summary



Chapter 2: Socio-Economic Indicators



Chapter 3: Introduction

3.1. Market definition and structure

3.2. Power sector timeline



Chapter 4: Market Overview

4.1. Power Generation (Billion Units) (FY 2019 - FY 2024)

4.2. Year-on-year growth in power generation (FY 2019 - FY 2024)

4.3. Overview of supply and demand during peak timings (GW) (FY 2020 - FY 2024)

4.4. Surplus/Deficit during peak demand (GW) (FY 2019 - FY 2023)

4.5. Demand and supply overview (Billion Units) (FY 2020 - FY 2024)

4.6. Demand surplus/deficit (Billion units) (FY 2020 - FY 2024)

4.7. Installed generation capacity (Sector-Wise)

4.8. Installed generation capacity (Fossil Fuel-Wise)

4.9. Installed generation capacity (Non-Fossil Fuel-Wise)

4.10. Installed electricity generation capacity (GW)

4.11. Transmission Lines (220 kV and above) commissioned /ready for commissioning during Aug-2024 (cKM)



Chapter 5: Market Segmentation

5.1. Thermal power generation

Installed thermal power capacity (GW) (FY 2019 - FY 2023)

5.2. Hydro power generation

Installed hydro power capacity (GW) (FY 2019 - FY 2023)

5.3. Nuclear Power Generation

Installed nuclear power capacity (GW) (FY 2019 - FY 2023)

5.4. Renewable Power Generation

Installed renewable power capacity (GW) (FY 2019 - FY 2023)

Chapter 6: Government Initiatives

6.1. Favorable government initiatives



Chapter 7: Market Influencers

7.1. Market drivers

7.2. Market challenges



Chapter 8: Market Opportunities

8.1. Market opportunities



Chapter 9: Competitive Landscape

9.1. Adani Power Limited

Company information

Business description

Products/Services

Key people

Financial snapshot

Key ratios

Key financial performance indicators

Key business segments

Key geographic segments

9.2. ESC Limited

9.3. Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC)

9.4. NHPC Limited

9.5. NTPC Limited

9.6. SJVN Limited

9.7. Suzlon Energy Limited

9.8. The Tata Power Company Limited

9.9. Websol Energy System Limited

9.10. Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL)



Chapter 10: Recent Developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o4rxto

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.