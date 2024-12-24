Denmark Cards and Payments Market - Opportunities and Risks to 2028

Dublin, Dec. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Denmark Cards and Payments: Opportunities and Risks to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Key Highlights

Straksclearing is a real-time payment platform usable by both consumers and businesses to make interbank fund transfers and payments. Owned by Finans Danmark (the Danish Bankers Association) and operated by Nets, the system operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year and enables users to make P2P, consumer-to-business, and business-to-business payments. In line with the country's planned migration to pan-European payment system TARGET, instant payments will also be gradually migrated. From 2025, TIPS will settle instant payments in Danish krone, eventually replacing Straksclearing.

The proliferation of digital-only banks has helped drive competition in the banking space, thus boosting debit card holding. Digital-only bank Lunar offers Light, Standard, Plus, and Unlimited accounts, all of which include a Visa debit card. To boost debit card usage, in June 2024, Lunar partnered with Scandinavian airline SAS to roll out a debit card that allows users to earn EuroBonus points on purchases made across supermarkets, restaurants, hotels, and travel providers. For every DKK100 ($14.51) spent using this card for such purchases, users earn eight EuroBonus points. New Lunar users receive 3,000 bonus points as a signup bonus, while the first 10,000 users received 6,000 points.

The widespread adoption and acceptance of MobilePay is the key factor driving mobile payments growth. MobilePay has over 4.5 million users and around 200,000 partner merchants in Denmark. In October 2022, Norwegian mobile payment solution Vipps and MobilePay merged; the new entity collectively has 11.5 million users and over 400,000 partner merchants across the Nordic region. However, both solutions continue to operate under their respective brand names in Denmark and Norway. In June 2024, these solutions introduced cross-border payment functionality, enabling users in Denmark, Norway, and Finland to make fund transfer via Vipps and MobilePay.

