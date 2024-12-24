Emerging Trends and Growth Opportunities in the UAE Wealth Management Market to 2028

Dublin, Dec. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UAE Wealth Management: Market Sizing and Opportunities to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report discusses the UAE's wealth and retail savings and investments markets, including the factors driving liquid asset growth across deposits, mutual funds, equities, and bonds.



The UAE wealth management market has experienced robust growth, driven by rising asset values and an increase in affluent individuals seeking professional investment advice. Moreover, there has been a significant uptick in the adoption of digital platforms, with wealth managers leveraging technology to offer sophisticated investment tools and personalized portfolio management.



Report Scope

82.5% of the UAE's liquid assets are held by affluent individuals, even though they make up just over 10% of the population. The largest wealth class, the mass market, only accounts for 6.1% of liquid assets, showing inequality typical of developing markets.

Deposits continue to play an important role in UAE portfolios, with retail deposits growing at their highest rate in 2023, up 16.7% to $188.4 billion, despite a slight slowdown observed in affluents' overall liquid asset growth in 2023.

The equities market's growth is forecast to cool down following its rally in 2021-22, which translated to an 80% increase in equity investment value and an outstanding $31 billion performance value added in 2021 alone.

Keep up to date with the UAE wealth management industry, looking at investors' asset allocations by affluence bandings and uncovering a detailed picture of where HNW individuals distribute their investments. Develop an understanding of what investment channels consumers are using in the Emirates.

Understand the offshore investment drivers for the mass affluent, emerging affluent, and mass market plus HNW individuals.

Develop greater knowledge of resident savings and investments by looking at the performance and net inflows of bonds, mutual funds, equities, and deposits in the Emirates.

The UAE Wealth Market

Investor Insight

Resident Savings and Investments

Digital Disruptors

Recent Deals

