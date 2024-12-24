Smart Home Dashboard 2Q 2024: Strategic Insight into the Connected Home Market

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, Dec. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Home Dashboard 2Q 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Smart Home Dashboard visualizes the most important metrics informing the strategic decision making of companies across the connected home market.

Consumer Insights Dashboards present survey-based consumer research that tracks movement of foundational market metrics, such as product or service adoption, household spending intentions, churn, and key tracking metrics on leading industry players.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Methodology and Definitions
  • Executive Summary
  • Industry Benchmarks
  • Smart Home Device Ownership
  • Smart Home Device Purchasing
  • Control Platforms and Ecosystems

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/43pbvz

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Connected Home
                            
                            
                                Internet of Things and M2M
                            
                            
                                Smart Appliances
                            
                            
                                Smart Home
                            
                            
                                Smart Home Device
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data