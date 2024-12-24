Global Tunnel Construction Industry Report, Q4 2024 Edition - Western Europe Leads Investment in Tunnel Infrastructure with a Pipeline Valued at $319.1 Billion; Equivalent to 27.9%

Dublin, Dec. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Project Insight - Global Tunnel Construction Projects (Q4 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides a detailed analysis of tunnel construction projects globally, based on projects tracked by the analyst.



The global tunnel construction projects pipeline, as tracked by the analyst, stands at $1.14 trillion, comprising projects at all stages of development from announcement to execution. The total pipeline value reflects the overall values of projects that are either entirely tunnels or that have tunnels as an integral part of the work.

In terms of regions, Western Europe leads investment in tunnel infrastructure with a pipeline valued at $319.1 billion; equivalent to 27.9% of the global value of tunnel projects, followed by North-East Asia with a project pipeline valuing $284.2 billion, Australasia with a pipeline valued at $152.7 billion, and Middle East and North Africa with projects totaling $109.9 billion.

Reasons to Buy

Gain insight into the development of the tunnel construction sector.

Assess all major projects by value, start date, scope and stage of development globally, for the regions to support business development activities.

Plan campaigns by country based on specific project opportunities and align resources to the most attractive markets.

Key Topics Covered:

Global Overview

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Middle East and North Africa

Sub-Saharan Africa

South-East Asia

North-East Asia

South Asia

Australasia

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lz94n0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.