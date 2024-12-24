Global Mining Industry Quarterly Review, Q3 2024 - Prices, Production, Capex of Leading Miners, Projects Momentum, Commodity, Country, Company and Stage

Dublin, Dec. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mining Quarterly Review - Q3 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The "Mining Quarterly Review - Q3 2024" provides a comprehensive coverage on the global mining industry. It provides commodity trends covering price trends, production, capital expenditure of leading miners, development projects momentum, development projects by commodity, country, company and stage.

The report also includes a demand drivers section providing information on factors that are affecting the global mining industry. It further provides updates on emissions, safety in mining, regulatory, developments in mining for Q3 2024, European Union's industrial production, US' industrial production, China's industrial production growth rate, China's Manufacturing PMI .



Iron ore prices, after a brief recovery in April and May, continued to decline, reaching a low of $94/t in September due to weak Chinese housing demand and declining steel production. A short-lived rally in October was fueled by optimism surrounding Chinese stimulus measures. However, the market's tepid response to these measures led to renewed price declines.

The world's largest iron ore producers, including Vale and BHP, are increasing production volumes anticipating improved market conditions and enhanced performances at key operating mines. Iron ore output from the top five increased by 2.3% year-on-year to a collective 293.3Mt in Q3 2024.

Copper production from major mining companies such as First Quantum Minerals, Anglo American, Freeport-McMoRan, Rio Tinto, and Glencore declined significantly in Q3 2024 compared to the same period in 2023. Factors such as mine closures, lower ore grades, and operational challenges contributed to this decrease.



Reasons to Buy

To gain an understanding of the quarterly changes in the global mining industry, relevant driving factors

To understand historical and forecast trends on key commodities

To identify key players in the global mining industry

To identify major development projects momentum by region

To identify the trend in capital expenditure spent by leading miners

To understand the factors influencing demand drivers of key commodities

Key Topics Covered:

Overview

Macroeconomic trends

Commodity trends

Development projects update

Capital expenditure

Demand drivers

Emissions

Safety in Mining

Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g620cp

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.