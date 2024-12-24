Fiber-Based Packaging Industry Forecast to 2030 Featuring Comprehensive Analysis of 46 Major Companies - AR Packaging Group, Georgia-Pacific, International Paper Company, Omni-Pac Group & More

Dublin, Dec. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fiber-Based Packaging - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Fiber-Based Packaging was estimated at US$352.5 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$479.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the fiber-based packaging market is driven by several factors, including the increasing demand for sustainable and biodegradable packaging solutions as consumers and businesses prioritize environmental responsibility. The surge in e-commerce and food delivery services is further boosting the need for protective and customizable packaging that is both functional and eco-friendly.

Regulatory pressures to reduce single-use plastics, particularly in developed markets, are pushing manufacturers to adopt fiber-based packaging solutions that meet these compliance standards. Technological advancements in pulp processing and coating techniques are also enhancing the durability and versatility of fiber-based products, making them suitable for a broader range of applications and industries.

