Patent Tech-AI Law NGO serving disabled people who can't afford attorney (Quantum computers meets law sector): VRN News

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Earlier this month, AI Legal Mate , an AI Law research organization that started out as a Harvard class project, has filed its Gen AI 'Law and Health' technology utility patent updates, utilizing Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) and quantum computing. The parent developer 'AI-119' filed their (provisional) patent tech updates under a new application submitted to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office two days before Google announced its Willow chip breakthrough earlier this month.

CLASSROOM TO COURTROOM

The ‘AI119 Project’ is currently assisting disabled Harvard students in civil rights actions and military veterans at Veterans Recovery Network seeking settlement claims through the PACT Act Relief programs. AI Legal Mate is dedicated to helping low-income or disabled military veterans, senior citizens, and people dealing with immigration or disability claim issues. Thanks to quantum computing, this works as a conduit between a pro-bono law client, and a live attorneys and AI Law technicians to handle batches of similarly situated claimants within a scintilla of the time it takes a well-staffed civil rights organization with a dozen or more attorneys.

The Henry Nanpei Academy Project and AI-119 Tech's propel development team have filed a second utility patent update application this week for their 'third generation' AI Law and Health technology, actually designed similar to military ISACs (information sharing and analysis centers) established in the 90s. This technology uses quantum computer technology under Grover's algorithms for quantum-error corrections in human-driven transactions. The 'YK2K Evolution for Veritas Mission' and 'AI Legal Mate' are part of the 'YK2K Evolution for Veritas Mission' project, which aims to improve AI capabilities that enable the human brain and body to become more interactive through computers or applications without the need for traditional connections or devices.

This AGI technology known as 'AI-119,' started as a Harvard class project and was mentioned in a student thesis in 2023 ('10508 Citizens’ Legal Action Supporting Disabled Voters in 2020 Elections, Dec. 18, 2023 (C. Peterson, LSTU-E132 - Prof. M.A. Stein)). This term paper discusses a civil rights action that resulted in millions of petition inquiry affidavits from being disabled voters who did not receive a ballot card or had voter registration problems during the COVID community lockdowns. The newer version of AI119's technology is described as being capable of resolving tens of thousands of administrative complaint cases within a few days by integrating [live] attorneys with AI Law resources and SOC-2 applications to certify legal documents.

NEXT GEN OUTLOOK (QM-WARE)

AI119’s ‘25 plans are to complete its fifth-generation technology with innovative lab affiliates, including their "QM-ware" (quasi-mindware) approach. They aim to integrate AI with assistive technology like earbuds, eye-ware, wrist-ware, head-ware, and body-ware to enable adaptive learning. This will empower users to receive treatment or training for mental health disabilities or professional skills through peer-to-peer transmission of AI.

AI119's performance moves expert minds through SOC-2 certification with AGI-ware that mitigates critical decision-making and enhancing resilience.

For more information about AI Legal Mate or AI119 Gen AI Law technology, visit www.ailegalmate.com .

News content by: Joe Butler, David De Livera (freelance writers)



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c32ceafb-5d99-449a-9edb-1074fadff1e5