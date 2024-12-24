Shunt Reactor Circuit Market Size to Surpass USD 5,269.59 Million by 2034, to Register a 6.3% CAGR From 2025 to 2034

New York, USA, Dec. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview

The market for shunt reactor circuits is projected to grow, according to the latest research study by Polaris Market Research. The shunt reactor circuit market size was valued at USD 2,673.79 million in 2024 and is anticipated to grow to USD 5,269.59 million by 2034. It is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.3% during 2025–2034.

What is Shunt Reactor Circuit?

A shunt reactor circuit is an electronic device used for stabilizing voltage and increasing energy efficiency in high-voltage power systems. It acts as an absorber of reactive power, which is required to transfer electricity but must be absorbed and maintained to ensure the proper functioning of electrical devices. These reactor circuits are usually connected in parallel with an electrical system. Based on the voltage requirements, shunt reactor circuits may be permanently connected or can be switched off or on. Oil-immersed reactors and air-core reactors are the two main types of shunt reactor circuits. These reactor circuits find applications in urban networks, cable systems, and transmission lines.

What Are Market Report Attributes?

Report Attributes Details Market Size Value in 2024 USD 2,673.79 million Market Size Value in 2025 USD 2,859.09 million Revenue Forecast by 2034 USD 5,269.59 million CAGR 6.3% from 2025 to 2034 Base Year 2024 Historical Data 2020–2023 Forecast Period 2025–2034

Who Are Market Key Players?

The shunt reactor circuit market has the presence of several leading players. The key market participants, who are actively involved in the development and deployment of shunt reactors, include:

Schneider Electric

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

ABB Ltd.

Siemens AG

Toshiba Corporation

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

Takaoka Toko Co., Ltd.

Trench Group

Alstom SA

Hyundai Electric & Energy Systems Co., Ltd.

Crompton Greaves Limited

What’s Driving Market Forward?

Integration of Advanced Technologies: Digitalization has had a significant impact on the way shunt reactor circuits are controlled, monitored, and maintained. The use of advanced sensors and IoT devices offers real-time data on performance metrics, enabling predictive maintenance and reducing operational downtime. Thus, the integration of advanced technologies drives the shunt reactor circuit market demand.

Adoption of Environmentally Friendly Solutions: The shift towards environment conservation and reducing climate change is driving the adoption of environmentally friendly shunt reactor circuit solutions, such as the development of low-loss magnetic materials and the use of biodegradable insulating oils.

Focus on Smart Grid Development: Smart grids necessitate advanced management of reactive power. In that respect, shunt reactors play a crucial role by stabilizing voltage levels and enhancing energy efficiency. The rising investments by major economies such as China and the US in smart grids are fueling the shunt reactor circuit market expansion.

Which Region Leads Market Demand?

The shunt reactor circuit market research report offers market insights into all the major regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest revenue share in 2024. The regional market growth is primarily fueled by rapid industrialization and extensive infrastructure development, especially in major economies such as India and China. Also, the rising demand for electricity has led to a significant rise in the deployment of shunt reactors in the region.

The Europe shunt reactor circuit market is primarily influenced by the increasing focus on sustainability and energy efficiency in the region. Besides, rising investments by countries such as the UK and France in modernizing their aging power grids solidify the regional market position in the global market.





How Is Market Segmentation Done?

By Type Outlook

Oil-Immersed

Air-Core

By Application Outlook

Variable

Fixed

By End Use Outlook

Electrical Utilities

Industrial Vertical

By Regional Outlook

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Netherlands Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Malaysia South Korea Indonesia Australia Vietnam Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Israel South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America Mexico Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



