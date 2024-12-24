Tandem Piston Compressor Market to Grow to USD 10.08 Billion by 2034, to Register a CAGR of 4.9% during 2025–2034 | PMR

New York, USA, Dec. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview

The market for tandem piston compressors is poised to exhibit a robust CAGR of 4.9% from 2025 to 2034, according to the latest research study by Polaris Market Research. The tandem piston compressor market size was valued at USD 6.22 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to grow to USD 10.08 billion by 2034.

Market Introduction

A tandem piston compressor is a system that contains multiple pistons on a single rod. The basic form of this system comprises seven main parts, including piston, piston rod, barrel, head, base, ports, and seals. The barrel, made of high-graded polished steel, houses the piston and rod assembly. The piston seperates the barrel into high and low-pressure chambers, whereas the piston rod has the function of transferring motion between the pistons and the load. The ports facilitate the movement of hydraulic fluid and air in and out of the cylinders. Tandem piston compressors are designed to reduce energy efficiency and emissions. Besides, the lightweight and compact nature of these systems makes them ideal for transportation and on-site work.

Key Report Features

Market Data: In-depth examination of tandem piston compressor market projections and annual sales in USD billion from 2025 to 2034.

Regional Analysis: Thorough analyses of all the major market regions, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Company Profiles: Comprehensive company profiling of all the major players operating in the steadily growing market.

Customization: Report customization as per your requirements with respect to countries, regions, and segmentation.

Top Market Participants

The market for tandem piston compressors is continuously evolving, with several players striving to innovate and differentiate themselves. A few of the tandem piston compressor market key players are:

Danfoss AS

FIMA SRL.

Nardi Compressor SRL

Castair

Atlas Copco AB

NU AIR

REMEZA

ELGi

Bristol Compressors

BOGE

Shanghai Xinran Compressor Company

Market Drivers and Opportunities

Rise in Industrial Automation: Manufacturers worldwide are increasingly adopting automation processes to enhance productivity and efficiency. Tandem piston compressors offer the required power for robotic systems and pneumatic tools, ensuring smooth operations. This drives the demand for tandem piston compressors, impacting the tandem piston compressor market development favorably.

Growth of Construction and Manufacturing Sectors: Tandem piston compressors, known for their durability and efficiency, are well-suited for demanding applications in the construction and manufacturing sectors. Thus, with the growing construction and manufacturing sectors, the tandem piston compressors market demand is on the rise.

Need for Versatile Solutions: With more companies and industries looking for versatile options to meet the demands for compressed air, the adoption of tandem piston compressors continues to grow. This, in turn, propels the tandem piston compressor market revenue.

Regional Analysis

North America: North America dominated the market with the largest revenue share in 2024, owing to the increasing number of small and medium-sized businesses across various industries in the region. These businesses need reliable equipment for various applications, which drives the adoption of tandem piston compressors.

Asia Pacific: The Asia Pacific tandem piston compressor market is projected to register a significant CAGR from 2025 to 2034. With the significant expansion in manufacturing activities across Asia Pacific, market participants are seeking reliable and efficient solutions for various applications. The expansion of the manufacturing sector is propelling the market growth in the region.





Market Segmentation

By Type Outlook

Stationary

Portable

By Stage Outlook

Single Stage

Multistage

By Application Industry Outlook

Oil Refineries

Natural Gas Processing and Distribution

Chemicals and Petrochemicals

Construction

Others

By Regional Outlook

North America US Canada

Europe

Germany France UK Italy Spain Netherlands Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Malaysia South Korea Indonesia Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Israel South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America Mexico Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



