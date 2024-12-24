Macau Construction Industry Report 2024: Output to Grow by an AAGR of 4.6% from 2025 to 2028, Supported by Investments in Transport, Energy Projects, Coupled with Government Initiatives

Dublin, Dec. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Macau Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2028 (H2 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The construction industry in Macau is estimated to grow by 5.6% in real terms in 2024, supported by a rise in tourism, coupled with investments in leisure and hospitality and retail buildings.

According to the preliminary data released by Macau's Public Security Police Force in early November 2024, the number of visitors to the city surpassed 30 million until early November 2024 - already exceeding the total of 28.3 million registered in 2023. The average daily inbound visitor count totals approximately 95,000, marking a year-on-year (YoY) increase of 27%.

Additionally, visitor numbers had returned to approximately 87% of the levels seen before the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, in 2019. In another boost to the tourism sector, Macau's gaming revenue climbed to a new post-COVID high in October 2024, owing to a surge in tourism during China's Golden Week holiday. According to the data released by the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau in early November 2024, gross gaming revenue reached MOP20.8 billion ($2.6 billion) in October 2024, marking a YoY increase of 6.6%. The revenue received in October 2024 marks the highest revenue figure since major COVID-19 restrictions were lifted in early 2023.



The analyst expects the construction industry in Macau to register an average annual growth rate of 4.6% from 2025 to 2028, supported by investments in transport and energy infrastructure projects, coupled with the government initiatives aimed at boosting economic growth. In October 2024, Macau's Public Works Department (DSOP) opened the tender for designing and building the Grand Taipa Tunnel and its southern link. Construction on the Taipa Grande Tunnel-a 600m connection between the Macau Bridge and Cotai-is expected to begin in the second quarter of 2025.

