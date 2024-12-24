CoinW at Taipei Blockchain Week 2024: Shaping Crypto's Future

Taipei, Dec. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoinW, a global cryptocurrency exchange with a strong commitment to security and innovation, made a significant impact at Taipei Blockchain Week 2024 as a Gold Sponsor. The event, held from December 12-14, marked the debut of PropW, CoinW's groundbreaking proprietary trading platform, alongside vibrant brand activities that highlighted the company’s dedication to community engagement and education.

Bringing Crypto to the Community

CoinW’s presence extended beyond the conference with a spectacular three-day Christmas event at Xiangdi Avenue Plaza in Taipei's Xinyi District. From December 13-15, a dazzling LED Christmas tree showcasing the brand’s tech-inspired purple theme and live Bitcoin price updates attracted over 1,500 attendees. Visitors enjoyed photo opportunities, brand gifts, and a festive atmosphere, reinforcing CoinW's commitment to making blockchain more accessible to the public.

The celebration culminated on December 15 with the announcement of Neowave Academy, a pioneering educational initiative launched in collaboration with CoinW to bridge the knowledge gap in Web3 technologies. The academy offers comprehensive courses, hands-on training, and exclusive benefits designed to empower learners worldwide to excel in the evolving crypto landscape.

PropW Takes Center Stage

PropW , the first proprietary crypto trading platform licensed by the Government of Dubai, empowers traders with platform-provided funds ranging from $5,000 to $200,000 USD. Designed for modern traders, PropW eliminates personal financial risk, offering up to 90% profit-sharing and advanced tools for real-time analytics and performance monitoring. Over 500 attendees, including cryptocurrency enthusiasts and influencers, visited the PropW booth during Taipei Blockchain Week, engaging in interactive demos and discussions about the platform's potential to revolutionize crypto trading.

CoinW's Monika Mlodzianowska, Head of Strategic Partnerships, participated in a panel discussion, exploring topics such as user experience, global expansion, and the growing need for structured education in the blockchain space. She emphasized CoinW’s commitment to compliance, with licenses from global regulatory bodies, and its seven-year track record of zero security incidents.

Looking Ahead

With plans to expand CoinW’s features—including introduction of more comprehensive trading tools and lower trading fees —CoinW continues to innovate and lead in the cryptocurrency industry. Preparations are also underway for a PropW-focused event in Malaysia in January 2025, promising exclusive insights into the platform’s advanced tools, live trading demos, and networking opportunities with top crypto influencers and industry leaders. Attendees will also have the chance to engage in hands-on workshops, explore cutting-edge trading strategies, and win exciting rewards, ensuring an unforgettable experience for all. This is just the beginning as there are more countries and regions planned for PropW events next year.

CoinW remains dedicated to empowering traders, enhancing security, and driving global blockchain adoption, making it a trusted partner for cryptocurrency enthusiasts and professionals alike.

About CoinW

CoinW is a global cryptocurrency exchange committed to providing secure, innovative, and user-friendly trading solutions. With seven years of industry experience, CoinW continues to push the boundaries of digital asset trading.

