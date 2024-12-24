AVAIL, the Native Token of Avail Project, Will Be Listed on CoinW Exchange

Dubai, UAE, Dec. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoinW, the world's pioneering cryptocurrency trading platform , will list AVAIL, the native token of Avail Project, on Innovation Zone. For all CoinW users, the AVAIL/USDT will be officially available for trading on December 24th 2024, at 10:00 (UTC). To celebrate the listing of AVAIL, we are launching the “ AVAIL Bounty Program" event with a reward pool of 15,000 USDT.





Redefining Blockchain Scalability with Avail

Avail is a pioneering data availability layer that anchors modular blockchains by leveraging zero-knowledge technology. The platform ensures reliable data integrity and scalability, enabling developers to build blockchains that can communicate seamlessly. Its features include the innovative Avail Nexus, which unifies rollups across ecosystems, and Fusion Security, providing shared economic security for the network.

The Role of AVAIL Token in a Unified Web3

The AVAIL token is essential for securing Avail's infrastructure through staking and payment of transaction fees. It underpins the operation of Avail DA, Nexus, and Fusion, fostering a decentralized, self-sustaining ecosystem. Developers and users alike benefit from Avail’s cutting-edge solutions, such as light clients and data availability sampling, which improve blockchain reliability without full-node dependency.

15,000 USDT Limited-Time Offer for CoinW Community

To celebrate the listing, 15,000 USDT equivalent AVAIL prize pool has been up for grabs from December 24th, 2024, at 10:00 to January 14th, 2024, at 16:00 (UTC). By participating in events such as registration, trading, and community events, CoinW users have the opportunity to share in a prize pool of 15,000 USDT. To claim your rewards, please click here .

About CoinW

CoinW is a pioneering crypto trading platform that prioritizes security, transparency, and user-centric principles. With advanced technology, deep liquidity, and a wide range of supported cryptocurrencies, the company has amassed a broad user base to become one of the world’s most secure crypto exchanges . Committed to security, transparency, and compliance, the CoinW exchange upholds the highest regulatory standards and actively contributes to the advancement of the crypto industry. To learn more about CoinW, you can visit the official website , and follow CoinW's Twitter Account , Btok , and Telegram Group .

About Avail