Octopus AIM VCT plc

Net Asset Value

Octopus AIM VCT plc announces that as at 23 December 2024 the unaudited net asset value of the Ordinary shares was approximately 51.6 pence per share.

The net asset value is stated excluding an interim dividend of 2.5 pence per share which will be paid on 10 January 2025 to those shareholders on the register on 20 December 2024.

For further information, please contact:

Rachel Peat

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800C5JHJUQLAFP619













