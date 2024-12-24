Global Compound Semiconductor Industry Research Report 2023-2024 & 2028: Lucrative Opportunities in the Development of Next-generation Power Semiconductor Materials

Dublin, Dec. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Compound Semiconductor Sector, Global, 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global compound semiconductor market is expected to witness unprecedented growth during the next 5 years as industries seek out energy-efficient and high-performance electronics.
The report analyzes compound semiconductor growth potential in each end-user industry. As transformational megatrends such as electric mobility, 5G deployments, data center expansions, and renewable electricity gather momentum, compound semiconductors are poised to play a pivotal role in supporting these developments.
The study identifies key growth opportunities and factors that will boost or restrain market growth. With 2023 as the base year, the analysis estimates market size and growth prospects up to 2028. It follows a specific methodology encompassing discussions with senior management of the compound semiconductor ecosystem and secondary research.
Growth drivers of the compound semiconductor market include demand for high-speed data transfer and advances in future wireless communication networks, focus on green energy and energy efficiency, vehicle electrification and autonomy, and stringent government regulations and initiatives. The study identifies economic slowdown, global geopolitical chaos, and high manufacturing costs as the primary market restraints.
Growth Opportunity Universe in Compound Semiconductors
- Growth Opportunity 1: Fablite Strategy for Streamlined Operations and Improved Margins
- Growth Opportunity 2: Widespread and Revolutionary LiDAR Adoption in the Automotive Industry
- Growth Opportunity 3: Data Center Capacity Expansions Owing to the AI and Cloudification Boom
- Growth Opportunity 4: Advancements in the Power GaN Landscape
- Growth Opportunity 5: Power Efficiency Legislation Across End-user Industries
- Growth Opportunity 6: Developments in Next-generation Power Semiconductor Materials
KEY FEATURES
It examines the market and demand patterns by:
- End user (e.g., automotive, industrial, consumer electronics, communications & IT, and energy & utility)
- Material (e.g., GaAs, GaN, SiC, SiGe, and InP)
- Product type (e.g., RF/Microwave, including sensors, photonics, lighting/display, and power electronics)
- Geography (the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and Asia-Pacific)
RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
In addition, the analysis covers:
- Pricing trends in the compound semiconductor market
- Opportunities in each end-user sector
- Compound semiconductor wafer size evolution
- Comparison of compound semiconductors with silicon
- Compound semiconductor manufacturing value chain
- 5-year growth outlook across end-user sectors and applications
- Top players across each material type
- Competitive analysis with the market shares of key players
- Sustainability and compound semiconductors
Key Topics Covered:
Growth Environment: Transformation in Compound Semiconductors
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Compound Semiconductors Industry
Growth Environment: Compound Semiconductor Ecosystem
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation by End User
- Segmentation by Product
- Rise of Compound Semiconductors
- Compound Semiconductor Wafer Size Evolution
- Key Materials Enabling the Compound Semiconductor Market
- Characteristic Features of Compound Semiconductor Materials
- Compound Semiconductors - The Future of High Frequency Electronics
- Characteristics and Attributes of Compound Semiconductors for Wireless Networks and Communication Applications
- SiC Manufacturing Value Chain
- GaN Manufacturing Value Chain
- GaAs and InP Manufacturing Value Chain
- Notable Emerging Materials in the Compound Semiconductor Landscape
- Distribution Channels
Companies to Action (C2A): Compound Semiconductors
- Competitive Environment
- Key Competitors
Growth Generator: Compound Semiconductors
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Driver Analysis
- Stringent Vehicular Emission Regulations Driving Electric Mobility
- Growth Restraints
- Growth Restraint Analysis
- Forecast Considerations
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Material
- Revenue Forecast by End User
- End User Share of Key Material Types, 2023 and 2028
- Revenue Forecast by Product
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Emerging Applications Employing CSs
- Regional Analysis of the Compound Semiconductor Landscape - APAC
- Regional Analysis of the Compound Semiconductor Landscape - EMEA
- Regional Analysis of the Compound Semiconductor Landscape - Americas
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Share
- Revenue Share by Key Material
- Revenue Share Analysis
Growth Generator: Consumer Electronics
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Material
- Revenue Forecast by Product
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis
Growth Generator: Industrial
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Material
- Revenue Forecast by Product
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis
Growth Generator: Automotive
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Material
- Revenue Forecast by Product
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis
Growth Generator: Energy & Utility
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Material
- Revenue Forecast by Product
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis
- SiC-based Semiconductors - Aiding the Green Hydrogen Economy
Growth Generator: Communication & IT
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Material
- Revenue Forecast by Product
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis
- RF Semiconductors in 6G - GaN and InP Gaining R&D Traction for Applications in Next-generation Wireless Technology
Sustainability and Compound Semiconductors
- Top 5 Trends for Sustainability and the Circular Economy
- Semiconductor Ecosystem Alignment with the United Nation (UN) SDGs, Crucial to Paving the Path to Decarbonization
- UN Sustainable Development Goals
- Sustainability Initiatives of Notable Compound Semiconductor Companies
Appendix & Next Steps
- Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities
- Next Steps
- List of Exhibits
- Legal Disclaimer
