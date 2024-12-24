Global Compound Semiconductor Industry Research Report 2023-2024 & 2028: Lucrative Opportunities in the Development of Next-generation Power Semiconductor Materials

Dublin, Dec. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Compound Semiconductor Sector, Global, 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global compound semiconductor market is expected to witness unprecedented growth during the next 5 years as industries seek out energy-efficient and high-performance electronics.

The report analyzes compound semiconductor growth potential in each end-user industry. As transformational megatrends such as electric mobility, 5G deployments, data center expansions, and renewable electricity gather momentum, compound semiconductors are poised to play a pivotal role in supporting these developments.



The study identifies key growth opportunities and factors that will boost or restrain market growth. With 2023 as the base year, the analysis estimates market size and growth prospects up to 2028. It follows a specific methodology encompassing discussions with senior management of the compound semiconductor ecosystem and secondary research.



Growth drivers of the compound semiconductor market include demand for high-speed data transfer and advances in future wireless communication networks, focus on green energy and energy efficiency, vehicle electrification and autonomy, and stringent government regulations and initiatives. The study identifies economic slowdown, global geopolitical chaos, and high manufacturing costs as the primary market restraints.

Growth Opportunity Universe in Compound Semiconductors

Growth Opportunity 1: Fablite Strategy for Streamlined Operations and Improved Margins

Growth Opportunity 2: Widespread and Revolutionary LiDAR Adoption in the Automotive Industry

Growth Opportunity 3: Data Center Capacity Expansions Owing to the AI and Cloudification Boom

Growth Opportunity 4: Advancements in the Power GaN Landscape

Growth Opportunity 5: Power Efficiency Legislation Across End-user Industries

Growth Opportunity 6: Developments in Next-generation Power Semiconductor Materials

KEY FEATURES



It examines the market and demand patterns by:

End user (e.g., automotive, industrial, consumer electronics, communications & IT, and energy & utility)

Material (e.g., GaAs, GaN, SiC, SiGe, and InP)

Product type (e.g., RF/Microwave, including sensors, photonics, lighting/display, and power electronics)

Geography (the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and Asia-Pacific)

RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS



In addition, the analysis covers:

Pricing trends in the compound semiconductor market

Opportunities in each end-user sector

Compound semiconductor wafer size evolution

Comparison of compound semiconductors with silicon

Compound semiconductor manufacturing value chain

5-year growth outlook across end-user sectors and applications

Top players across each material type

Competitive analysis with the market shares of key players

Sustainability and compound semiconductors

Key Topics Covered:



Growth Environment: Transformation in Compound Semiconductors

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Compound Semiconductors Industry

Growth Environment: Compound Semiconductor Ecosystem

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation by End User

Segmentation by Product

Rise of Compound Semiconductors

Compound Semiconductor Wafer Size Evolution

Key Materials Enabling the Compound Semiconductor Market

Characteristic Features of Compound Semiconductor Materials

Compound Semiconductors - The Future of High Frequency Electronics

Characteristics and Attributes of Compound Semiconductors for Wireless Networks and Communication Applications

SiC Manufacturing Value Chain

GaN Manufacturing Value Chain

GaAs and InP Manufacturing Value Chain

Notable Emerging Materials in the Compound Semiconductor Landscape

Distribution Channels

Companies to Action (C2A): Compound Semiconductors

Competitive Environment

Key Competitors

Growth Generator: Compound Semiconductors

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Driver Analysis

Stringent Vehicular Emission Regulations Driving Electric Mobility

Growth Restraints

Growth Restraint Analysis

Forecast Considerations

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Material

Revenue Forecast by End User

End User Share of Key Material Types, 2023 and 2028

Revenue Forecast by Product

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Emerging Applications Employing CSs

Regional Analysis of the Compound Semiconductor Landscape - APAC

Regional Analysis of the Compound Semiconductor Landscape - EMEA

Regional Analysis of the Compound Semiconductor Landscape - Americas

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Revenue Share

Revenue Share by Key Material

Revenue Share Analysis

Growth Generator: Consumer Electronics

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Material

Revenue Forecast by Product

Revenue Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis

Growth Generator: Industrial

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Material

Revenue Forecast by Product

Revenue Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis

Growth Generator: Automotive

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Material

Revenue Forecast by Product

Revenue Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis

Growth Generator: Energy & Utility

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Material

Revenue Forecast by Product

Revenue Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis

SiC-based Semiconductors - Aiding the Green Hydrogen Economy

Growth Generator: Communication & IT

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Material

Revenue Forecast by Product

Revenue Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis

RF Semiconductors in 6G - GaN and InP Gaining R&D Traction for Applications in Next-generation Wireless Technology

Sustainability and Compound Semiconductors

Top 5 Trends for Sustainability and the Circular Economy

Semiconductor Ecosystem Alignment with the United Nation (UN) SDGs, Crucial to Paving the Path to Decarbonization

UN Sustainable Development Goals

Sustainability Initiatives of Notable Compound Semiconductor Companies

Appendix & Next Steps

Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities

Next Steps

List of Exhibits

Legal Disclaimer





