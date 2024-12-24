Achilles Therapeutics Announces Sale of Technology Assets to AstraZeneca

- Proprietary data and samples from TRACERx and Achilles’ Material Acquisition Platform (MAP) will be transferred to AstraZeneca under the Transaction -

- Conclusion of Strategic Review -

LONDON, Dec. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ACHL) today announced that it has transferred the commercial license of data and samples from the TRACERx® Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) study to AstraZeneca (LSE/STO/Nasdaq: AZN). TRACERx (TRAcking Cancer Evolution through therapy (Rx)), led by Professor Charles Swanton at University College London (UCL), UK, is one of the largest tumor evolution studies to generate deep sequencing multi-region and multi-time-point genetic data from over 3,200 tumor samples from over 800 lung cancer patients. As part of the transaction, AstraZeneca will also take over as sponsor of Achilles’ Material Acquisition Platform (MAP), and receive tumor samples and data collected thus far. MAP is a proprietary network that has collected donor tumor tissue and blood from nearly 300 cancer patients undergoing standard-of-care cancer surgery across multiple solid tumor indications, including lung, melanoma, head and neck, renal, bladder, and breast.

“We are pleased that as a leader in Oncology, AstraZeneca recognizes the scientific value of our TRACERx and MAP assets,” said Dr Iraj Ali, CEO of Achilles Therapeutics. “We believe that these assets have the potential to positively impact Oncology R&D and will support the development of new and improved therapies for cancer patients.”

AstraZeneca has agreed to pay Achilles Therapeutics $12M for the assets in total.

BofA Securities provided strategic financial advice to Achilles for the transaction. Completion of this transaction signals the conclusion of Achilles’ strategic review which was announced in September 2024. Achilles now plans to undertake additional measures, including a further reduction in employee headcount and a decrease in the size of its Board of Directors, while remaining compliant with Nasdaq and SEC requirements.

About Achilles Therapeutics

Achilles is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that has been developing AI-powered precision T cell therapies targeting clonal neoantigens: protein markers unique to the individual that are expressed on the surface of every cancer cell. Achilles has used DNA sequencing data from each patient, together with its proprietary PELEUSTM bioinformatics platform, to identify clonal neoantigens specific to that patient, to enable and support development of product candidates specifically targeting those clonal neoantigens.

About TRACERx

TRACERx (TRAcking Cancer Evolution through therapy (Rx)), led by Professor Charles Swanton at UCL, is one of the largest tumor evolution studies to generate deep sequencing multi-region and multi-time point genetic data from over 3,200 tumor samples from over 800 lung cancer patients. TRACERx has transformed the understanding of tumor evolution and has convincingly shown that tumors originate from a single cell that evolves in a Darwinian manner and the early (clonal) mutations are preserved in all subsequent primary and metastatic tumor cells. The study, which has generated numerous publications, uncovered important mechanisms of cancer evolution and immune evasion by analyzing genetic signatures in lung tumors and tracking how they evolve over time from diagnosis through to relapse. These findings provide the ability to identify a novel class of tumor markers called clonal neoantigens that are present on all tumor cells yet absent from healthy tissue, making them ideal cancer targets. TRACERx represents the largest investment in lung cancer research by Cancer Research UK.

