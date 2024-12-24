Celebrating EVDANCE's 5th Anniversary & Christmas Specials!

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EVDANCE, a trusted name in electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, is proud to announce its 5th anniversary and the successful completion of a significant brand upgrade. To celebrate this milestone, EVDANCE is launching an exciting Mega Sale, offering exclusive deals to its valued customers.

Exclusive Anniversary Offers

From December 10 to December 31, EVDANCE invites all EV enthusiasts to visit its enhanced website at https://evdances.com/ and take advantage of the following special promotions:

SITEWIDE 25% OFF – Use Code: EVD1228

– Use Code: EVD1228 60% OFF Tesla to J1772 Adapters – Use Code: EVDA60P

– Use Code: EVDA60P 30% OFF EV Extension Cables – Use Code: EVDE30D



These exclusive deals reflect EVDANCE’s gratitude for the trust and support it has received over the past five years. Pick one of these three amazing discounts—the one that gives you the best value.

Products Designed for Real-Life Scenarios

EVDANCE is committed to delivering innovative products that address the everyday needs of EV owners, enhancing convenience and reliability. As it celebrates five years of innovation, the brand continues to meet real-world needs with products like portable chargers, durable extension cables, and versatile adapters, enhancing every EV charging experience.

Portable EV Chargers: Lightweight and compact, these chargers are designed for ultimate convenience, allowing you to charge your EV wherever an outlet is available—be it at home or on the road. With IP66-rated protection against water, dust, and cold, these chargers perform reliably in temperatures ranging from -22°F to 122°F. Advanced safety features and fast charging capabilities ensure your EV is always ready to hit the road.

Extension Cables: Built with high-strength TPE and silver-plated copper, EVDANCE’s IP66-rated extension cables deliver exceptional durability and performance. Perfect for scenarios where outlets are far from parking spots or when navigating shared charging stations, these cables ensure seamless charging without constant vehicle rearrangements—ideal for road trips or multi-EV households.

Adapters: EVDANCE’s Tesla-to-J1772 and J1772-to-Tesla adapters ensure compatibility across diverse EV models, making them essential for families with multiple electric vehicles or those charging at public stations. Made from high flame-resistant PC material, these adapters are built to endure over 10,000 plug-in/out cycles, offering long-lasting reliability. The secure locking mechanism prevents accidental disconnections, ensuring a safe charging process. With an IP65 weatherproof rating, they operate efficiently in temperatures ranging from -22°F to 122°F, delivering consistent performance in extreme conditions.

5 Years of Excellence: EVDANCE’s Commitment to EV Charging Innovation

Since its founding in 2019, EVDANCE has been dedicated to developing reliable, high-quality, and innovative EV charging solutions. Its focus on safety, efficiency, and customer satisfaction has earned the trust of EV owners in over 40 countries. This global reach reflects EVDANCE’s mission to support sustainable mobility through advanced technology.

Brand Upgrade: A Milestone for the Future

EVDANCE’s 5th anniversary celebrates five years of relentless innovation and a transformative brand upgrade, designed to meet the evolving needs of its growing customer base. Guided by a mission to make EV charging seamless, efficient, and accessible, the brand introduces an enhanced website(https://evdances.com) with improved navigation, detailed product information, and a more intuitive shopping experience—making it easier than ever for customers to discover cutting-edge solutions.

This milestone reflects EVDANCE’s dedication to staying ahead in the rapidly advancing EV market while continuing its focus on quality, sustainability, and customer satisfaction. With these improvements, the brand reaffirms its commitment to driving sustainable mobility for a greener future.

About EVDANCE

Founded in 2019 by a team of visionary engineers and environmental enthusiasts, EVDANCE was born out of a passion for solving the challenges of EV charging. Frustrated with the limitations of existing infrastructure, the team set out to create innovative, intelligent, and reliable solutions that elevate the EV ownership experience.

Since its inception, EVDANCE has remained at the forefront of EV charging technology, delivering fast and efficient solutions designed with sustainability in mind. By using eco-friendly materials and energy-efficient technology, the company aligns its products with a broader mission to protect the environment. As EVDANCE continues to grow, it works closely with communities, businesses, and organizations to expand EV infrastructure, empowering a global shift toward sustainable mobility. Guided by the vision of "Electric Vehicle Quick Charge," EVDANCE is committed to driving progress in the EV industry and helping customers embrace a more sustainable future.

For more information, please visit: https://evdances.com/

Media Contact:

Wumi at marketing@evdances.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bfe05f92-c1b0-4a74-ad3b-17c9ecb97440