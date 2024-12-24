Thumzup to Ring the Nasdaq Opening Bell on November 22, 2024

Thumzup CEO Robert Steele to be featured on Nasdaq’s Behind the Bell series for same-day interview

Company’s model compares to that of Uber’s democratization of ride-sharing

Empowering gig economy workers with disruptive technology to get paid to post on social media





Los Angeles, CA, Dec. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thumzup Media Corporation ("Thumzup" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: TZUP), a leading provider of innovative social media branding and marketing solutions that allows businesses and brands to pay customers and fans cash through Venmo and PayPal for their posts on social media, is thrilled to announce their upcoming visit to the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square on Friday, November 22, 2024 to ring the Opening Bell. In recognition of this milestone, Thumzup’s Chair, President, and Chief Executive Officer, Robert Steele, will lead the bell-ringing ceremony.

“We are honored and energized to embrace this opportunity to commemorate Thumzup on Nasdaq’s global stage,” said Robert Steele, Thumzup CEO. “Ringing the Opening Bell is a celebration of the achievements that have guided our company to this notable moment and a testament to our vision for the future. This is a proud moment for the entire team.”

Following, Robert Steele will also join Nasdaq’s Behind the Bell series for a featured interview immediately following the ceremony. The episode will showcase Steele’s reflective commentary and quick-hit questions surrounding Thumzup’s hallmark year, including its recent expansions and growing platform features, as well as touching on the company’s trajectory for the future.

The Nasdaq Opening Bell Ceremony will be live from 9:15am to 9:30am ET. The event can be viewed live or via replay: https://www.nasdaq.com/marketsite/bell-ringing-ceremony

The Thumzup app is available for download on the App Store and Google Play .

About Thumzup®

Thumzup Media Corporation (Thumzup) is democratizing the multi-billion dollar social media branding and marketing industry. Its flagship product, the Thumzup platform, utilizes a robust programmatic advertiser dashboard coupled with a consumer-facing App to enable individuals to get paid cash for posting about participating advertisers on major social media outlets through the Thumzup App. The easy-to-use dashboard allows advertisers to programmatically customize their campaigns. Cash payments are made to App users/creators through PayPal and Venmo.

Thumzup was featured on CBS Los Angeles and in KTLA .

Legal Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include, without limitation, statements about its potential growth, impacts on the advertising industry, plans for potential uplisting, and planned expansion. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contact Info

investors@thumzupmedia.com

800-403-6150

Media Contact

Jessica Starman

media@thumzupmedia.com

