Nasdaq Announces Mid-Month Open Short Interest Positions in Nasdaq Stocks as of Settlement Date December 13, 2024

NEW YORK, Dec. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the end of the settlement date of December 13, 2024, short interest in 3,063 Nasdaq Global MarketSM securities totaled 11,912,589,852 shares compared with 11,857,580,215 shares in 3,065 Global Market issues reported for the prior settlement date of November 29, 2024. The mid-December short interest represents 2.65 days compared with 2.36 days for the prior reporting period.

Short interest in 1,672 securities on The Nasdaq Capital MarketSM totaled 2,179,343,976 shares at the end of the settlement date of December 13, 2024, compared with 2,052,759,872 shares in 1,665 securities for the previous reporting period. This represents a 1.00 day average daily volume; the previous reporting period’s figure was 1.00.

In summary, short interest in all 4,735 Nasdaq® securities totaled 14,091,933,828 shares at the December 13, 2024 settlement date, compared with 4,730 issues and 13,910,340,087 shares at the end of the previous reporting period. This is 2.09 days average daily volume, compared with an average of 1.78 days for the prior reporting period.

The open short interest positions reported for each Nasdaq security reflect the total number of shares sold short by all broker/dealers regardless of their exchange affiliations. A short sale is generally understood to mean the sale of a security that the seller does not own or any sale that is consummated by the delivery of a security borrowed by or for the account of the seller.

For more information on Nasdaq Short interest positions, including publication dates, visit

http://www.nasdaq.com/quotes/short-interest.aspx

or http://www.nasdaqtrader.com/asp/short_interest.asp.





