Vectorspace AI X (VAIX) Revolutionizes AI-Driven Investment Insights with Graph-Based Models





Discover hidden connections between stocks, cryptocurrencies, and global events—VAIX now available on ProBit Exchange.

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vectorspace AI X (VAIX), a trailblazer in AI-driven datasets and graph-based models, is proud to announce its innovative technology that uncovers hidden relationships between stocks, cryptocurrencies, and global events. VAIX empowers investors and researchers with actionable insights, enabling more informed decisions in today’s fast-paced financial markets.

To access the full potential of VAIX, users can now trade the token on ProBit Exchange, a global platform catering to millions of cryptocurrency enthusiasts. Here’s a step-by-step guide to get started with VAIX and unlock its potential for smarter investments.

Step 1: Create an Account on ProBit Exchange

Getting started is simple:

Visit https://www.probit.com/en-us/ and click on “Sign Up.”

and click on Enter your email and password to create your account. For any assistance, ProBit support and the FAQ section are available to guide you.

section are available to guide you. Once registered, log in using your email and password to access your account.



Step 2: Optional Identity Verification (KYC)

While optional, completing the Know Your Customer (KYC) verification unlocks additional features such as higher daily withdrawal limits, participation in trading competitions, and Initial Exchange Offerings (IEOs).

Navigate to “Verification (KYC)” on your account page and click “Verification.”

on your account page and click Submit a valid ID or passport to complete the process.

If you prefer, you can skip this step and proceed directly to trading.

Step 3: Fund Your Account

To trade VAIX, ensure your ProBit account is funded with cryptocurrency, such as USDT (Tether).

Click “Deposit” or “Wallet” in the navigation bar and select USDT.

or in the navigation bar and select USDT. Copy your unique deposit address.

Use a cryptocurrency wallet or exchange (e.g., Coinbase or PayPal) to transfer USDT to ProBit. Begin with a small test transaction to confirm accuracy before transferring larger amounts.



Important Note: Always verify that you are using the correct deposit address for the asset being transferred to avoid loss of funds.

Step 4: Execute a Trade for VAIX

Once your account is funded, trading VAIX is straightforward:

Click “Trade” and select “Spot” from the dropdown menu.

and select from the dropdown menu. In the market section, search for “VAIX” or “Vectorspace” to locate the trading pair VAIX/USDT.

or to locate the trading pair Under the ‘Buy’ section, set a limit price and the desired amount of VAIX to purchase. Avoid market orders to minimize slippage and ensure the best pricing.

section, set a limit price and the desired amount of VAIX to purchase. Avoid market orders to minimize slippage and ensure the best pricing. Click “Buy VAIX” to place your order. It will remain in ‘Open Orders’ until executed at your specified price.





Congratulations, you’ve successfully executed your first trade for VAIX!

Step 5: Secure Your VAIX in a Wallet

After trading, consider withdrawing your VAIX tokens to a secure wallet for long-term storage. Trusted wallets like MyEtherWallet, Bitpanda, or hardware wallets like Nano Ledger or Trezor are excellent options for added security.

Navigate to “Wallet” > “Withdrawal” in the ProBit interface.

in the ProBit interface. Select VAIX and paste your receiving wallet address. Perform a small test transaction before transferring the full amount.

and paste your receiving wallet address. Perform a small test transaction before transferring the full amount. Confirm the transaction using the verification code sent to your email.



Once completed, your VAIX tokens will be safely stored, ready for future use or investment opportunities.





Vectorspace AI X: Driving Innovation in AI and Space Exploration

Vectorspace AI X is a subsidiary of Vector Space Biosciences (symbol: SBIO ), a leader in the development of AI models designed for the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and space industries. By leveraging data from space-based biological payloads and AI modeling, VSB aims to create cutting-edge solutions in precision medicine and AI semiconductors.

The company’s groundbreaking work includes countermeasures against stressors like microgravity and radiation during spaceflight, contributing to advancements in aging, cancer research, and space-grade AI semiconductors. Through its utility token, SBIO , VSB facilitates collaborations across its subsidiaries, driving innovation for the benefit of all mankind.

For more information about Vectorspace AI X (VAIX) and its parent company, visit:

Vectorspace Biosciences Technology

Join the conversation on Telegram: Vectorspace AI X Telegram Group

About Vectorspace AI X (VAIX)

Vectorspace AI X specializes in AI-driven datasets and graph-based models that unveil hidden connections in financial markets and beyond. With its cutting-edge tools, VAIX is empowering investors, researchers, and organizations to navigate complex data landscapes with confidence and precision.

For further details about VAIX, please visit: Vectorspace AI X .

Contact:

Scott Brady

support@vectorspacebio.science

Disclaimer: This content is provided by Vectorspace. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider. The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Please conduct your own research and invest at your own risk.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1e3ce04f-6cec-4912-9179-fc0f83bc1a93

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b1881dfd-7178-41c1-9786-1b99beddb203

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4bf49599-1770-4b02-ad76-5be001f970b8

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8e34022e-7f50-467f-9c25-e58cd209746a