Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Sun Communities, Inc. Investors of Class Action Filing and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Dec. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors who purchased Sun Communities, Inc. (“Sun Communities” or the “Company”) (NYSE:SUI) securities to contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to the securities fraud class action lawsuit against the Company.

[CONTACT FORM]

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of investors who acquired Sun Communities securities from February 28, 2019, through September 24, 2024 (“the Class Period”). Investors have until February 10, 2025, to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

The lawsuit alleges that defendants provided investors with material information concerning SUI’s accounting practices and internal control over financial reporting.

[LEARN MORE ABOUT THE CLASS ACTION]

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP

Thomas W. Elrod, Esq.

212-699-1180

https://www.kmllp.com

investigations@kmllp.com