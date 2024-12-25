BricklayerDAO: Merging Blockchain Agility with Real Estate Stability to Redefine Property Investment

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BricklayerDAO is setting a new standard in the intersection of blockchain technology and real estate. Frustrated by the limited returns and lack of control in traditional real estate investment, Nick and Denis founded a platform that merges the flexibility of blockchain technology with the stability of real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Their extensive experience in commercial real estate, spanning a collective 30 years and encompassing billions in transactions, has paved the way for an innovative model. This model not only reduces barriers to entry for institutional-grade real estate but also empowers investors by providing unprecedented levels of participation.

At its core, BricklayerDAO operates on two tokens that drive its ecosystem: MRTR, a utility token central to governance, and BRCK, a value token directly tied to real-world assets (RWAs).

Nick explains this model, “Our dual-token system is designed to ensure robust engagement and transparency while empowering holders to influence investment strategies directly. MRTR tokens give stakeholders a voice in governance through staking and voting, with innovative quadratic voting mechanisms that balance power between large and small holders.

At the same time, $BRCK tokens derive their value from tokenised real-world assets, such as industrial warehouses leased by Fortune 50 companies on long-term agreements, offering the community a cash flow-backed and tangible investment opportunity.”

The DAO’s governance system is designed with meticulous attention to community-driven decision-making. From idea formulation to final implementation, members contribute at every stage, with proposals rigorously vetted through forums, temperature checks, and voting.

Further, BricklayerDAO’s operations are underpinned by a commitment to efficient capital reserves. Fiat accounts, maintained in local jurisdictions for operational requirements, are transparently monitored through blockchain oracles, bridging the gap between traditional and digital economies.

Virtual assets, including Bitcoin and Ethereum, are managed through the Quarry, the platform’s digital mining network, contributing to the steady growth of reserves while offering stability in volatile markets. This dual-exposure strategy enables BricklayerDAO to balance growth and liquidity effectively.

Denis highlights, “What truly sets BricklayerDAO apart is the seamless integration of PropTech innovations with decentralised finance. By tokenising real estate assets and utilising Chainlink oracles, we bridge the gap between off-chain value and blockchain technology, creating a transparent and efficient system that redefines how real estate investments are managed.”

By acquiring and managing both traditional and tokenised real estate, BricklayerDAO opens institutional-grade opportunities to a global audience without compromising on diligence or asset quality. Its acquisition strategy prioritises industrial assets with high-credit tenants, maximising rental yields while supporting long-term value appreciation for BRCK holders.

Central to the DAO’s mission is its tenant-friendly approach, designed to reduce costs and nurture flexibility for occupiers. Partnerships with key stakeholders create an equitable real estate ecosystem that aligns the interests of investors and tenants. Through the Bricktop A.I real estate assistant tool, BricklayerDAO simplifies opportunity identification and asset management, integrating data-driven insights to optimise site selection, leasing, and market positioning.

The Masonry (MSRY) NFTs add a unique dimension to the ecosystem, offering members benefits ranging from early access to services and fee discounts to boosted governance influence. Available in four rarity tiers: Clay, Granite, Marble, and Special, these NFTs reward active community participation while promoting loyalty. BricklayerDAO’s Kiln mechanism further incentivises engagement by linking NFT distribution to $BRCK token purchases, ensuring alignment between token value and user benefits.

BricklayerDAO’s entry into the market also marks a significant step in preparing the real estate industry for a new era of blended assets. By advancing Web3 technologies, the DAO provides real estate vendors with tools for efficient, transparent, and globally accessible transactions. Its efforts are shaping the gig economy’s role in property management and investment, allowing real estate professionals and on-chain enthusiasts to engage in every facet of RWA transactions.

Nick shares his enthusiasm, “Launching BricklayerDAO is a monumental step for us, and we’re genuinely thrilled to bring this vision to life. We’ve built this platform with a strong foundation of trust, transparency, and innovation, ensuring that it serves the best interests of the market and its participants. We are dedicated to building the world’s most verifiable RWA value offering ecosystem on-chain.”

Denis adds, “This isn’t just about creating a platform; it’s about setting a new standard for real estate and blockchain integration. We’re committed to delivering value and opportunity in good faith to our investors, the community, and the broader industry, paving the way for a more inclusive and equitable future.”

BricklayerDAO invites investors and real estate professionals to join this transformative journey. As it continues to redefine property investment, the DAO offers not only a platform but a community, a space where collaboration and innovation pave the way to a more inclusive and efficient real estate ecosystem.

Also, the MRTR presale is now live, and we’d love for you to participate! Don’t miss out. Click here to buy your tokens today!

You can stay up-to-date with BricklayerDAO by following them on social media platforms such as X , Discord , LinkedIn and Instagram

___________________________________

For media inquiries, please contact:

Contact Person Name: Stuart Alldus

Designation: Head of Investor Relations

Email: stuart@bricklayerdao.com

About BricklayerDAO:

BricklayerDAO is a groundbreaking platform that merges blockchain technology with real estate investment, offering a decentralised approach to property transactions. By tokenising real-world assets and empowering stakeholders through governance, BricklayerDAO creates a transparent, accessible, and community-driven ecosystem for the future of real estate and blockchain integration.

___________________________________

Disclaimer: This content is provided by BricklayerDAO. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider. The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Please conduct your own research and invest at your own risk.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/989a9e0a-f557-4c97-9f1d-45c52558400a