"Fully-Automatic Intelligent Unmanned Laboratory for Physical Properties of Metal Materials" Officially Opened

XIAMEN, China, Dec. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On November 27, the unveiling ceremony of Fujian Province’s first “Fully Automatic Intelligent Unmanned Laboratory for Physical Properties of Metal Materials“ was held at Xiamen Jiehang Engineering Testing Technology Co. Ltd. of CCCC Third Harbor Engineering Co., Ltd.

The "Fully Automatic Intelligent Unmanned Laboratory for Physical Properties of Metal Materials" consists of an electric tensile universal testing machine, a video extensometer, an infrared length measuring device, a weighing device, a sample placement device and an automated robotic arm. It relies on the "Jie Intelligent Inspection Intelligent Detection System" independently developed by Jiehang for interconnection, all-weather automatic measurement can be achieved.

The laboratory has functions such as Automatic scanning of samples, fully automatic steel bar weight deviation detection, steel bar tensile performance testing, steel bar mechanical connection joint tensile testing, metal material (plate) size measurement and tensile testing etc. The early manual preparation process of metal materials can be eliminated, and the detection work efficiency is increased by more than 6 times. The degree of automation and the completeness and comprehensiveness of the detection function are in the leading position in automated detection equipment in the field of domestic engineering testing.



