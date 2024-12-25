UXUY Officially Launches the UXUY Points ($UP) Reward Program to Boost DEX Trading

Singapore, Dec. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Incubated and invested by Binance Labs, UXUY, a decentralized multi-chain trading platform, has announced the launch of its UXUY Point ($UP) rewards program. This initiative is designed to attract more users to the crypto ecosystem and encourage participation in multi-chain transactions.







UXUY: A Leader in Multi-Chain Trading

With over 4 million active users and support for 24 major blockchains, including Bitcoin Lightning Network, Solana, Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Base, UXUY provides users with a fast and seamless multi-chain trading experience. Backed by Binance Labs, UXUY has established itself as a key player in decentralized finance.

The UXUY Point ($UP) rewards program acts as a bridge between UXUY and its community, sharing the platform’s success with loyal users and crypto enthusiasts.

What Is UXUY Point ($UP)?

UXUY Point ($UP) is the foundation of UXUY's rewards system. It serves as a proof of contribution for users and can be used to unlock future benefits and rewards. Additionally, $UP holders will be eligible to participate in UXUY’s Token Generation Event (TGE) and exclusive airdrop campaigns.

How to Earn UXUY Point ($UP)

Users can earn $UP through various activities, including:

Inviting new users to join UXUY

Participating in on-chain interactions

Trading meme tokens on-chain

Contributing to community governance

...

Early Success of UXUY Point ($UP)

The rewards program has already received strong community support. Within 24 hours of its launch, over 120,000 new users activated their UXUY Telegram Wallets through referral invitations. Both the referring and invited users received substantial $UP rewards.

Early Bird Program

To incentivize early participation, UXUY offers significant $UP rewards for early adopters and a special prize of 1 BTC. Early participants gain an advantage by locking in benefits and rewards during the initial phase of the program.

Users can earn $UP daily through farming and inviting friends. The top 1 million participants will be recognized as early users and enjoy exclusive benefits. Additionally, one lucky participant will receive a grand reward of 1 BTC. The Early Bird Program will remain active until UXUY Point ($UP) progresses to its next phase.

Join the UXUY Community

Users are encouraged to join the official UXUY community to stay informed about the latest updates on UXUY Point ($UP), participate in governance, and explore the possibilities of multi-chain trading.

About UXUY

UXUY, incubated and invested in by Binance Labs, is a decentralized multi-chain trading platform specializing in the trading of meme and emerging assets. Supporting over 1 million tokens, UXUY operates across iOS, Android, and Telegram.