OPZ Debuts on the App Store as the First AI-powered Crypto Wallet

Singapore, Dec. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPZ, an innovative blockchain platform that merges advanced AI with cutting-edge security solutions, proudly announces its official launch on the App Store, introducing the world’s first AI-powered crypto wallet. This milestone follows OPZ’s groundbreaking integration of Binance-backed GoPlus Security’s Web3 security APIs.





AI-Powered Trading with OPZ-AI: The Future of Crypto is Here

Staying ahead in the volatile crypto market requires real-time insights, dynamic strategies, and actionable intelligence. OPZ meets this demand head-on with OPZ-AI, an advanced AI-driven trading engine designed to automate personalized trading strategies. By leveraging deep neural networks and user-specific customization, OPZ-AI delivers sophisticated analysis tailored to individual preferences, ensuring that users no longer need to rely solely on manual research and guesswork.

Personalized AI Trading : Users can create custom AI modules, such as BTC-GPT or ETH-GPT, refining their strategies precisely and focusing on the data that matters most.

: Users can create custom AI modules, such as BTC-GPT or ETH-GPT, refining their strategies precisely and focusing on the data that matters most. Deeper Market Insights : Traders unlock expanded data analysis capabilities, integrating global market trends, technical indicators, and sentiment data from the latest financial news sources.

: Traders unlock expanded data analysis capabilities, integrating global market trends, technical indicators, and sentiment data from the latest financial news sources. Real-Time Adjustments: OPZ-AI adapts swiftly to evolving market conditions, making continuous adjustments that keep traders ahead of the curve.

Beyond Trading: The Next-Gen OPZ Dashboard

The OPZ app’s intuitive dashboard grants users unmatched access to market data and community-driven innovation:

Real-Time Crypto Analysis : Monitor over 10,000 coins, track price trends, volume shifts, and sentiment changes in an instant, enabling faster and more informed decisions.

: Monitor over 10,000 coins, track price trends, volume shifts, and sentiment changes in an instant, enabling faster and more informed decisions. Custom GPT Bots : Create or use pre-built GPT bots that align with personal trading strategies. These bespoke AI-driven tools provide tailored insights and actionable guidance.

: Create or use pre-built GPT bots that align with personal trading strategies. These bespoke AI-driven tools provide tailored insights and actionable guidance. Wallet Analyzer: Gain a clear understanding of your portfolio’s performance. Users can review recent transactions and asset distribution, guiding data-driven investments and strategic adjustments.

OPZ: Backing a Secure, Decentralized Future

With its App Store debut, OPZ cements its position as a trusted leader in the crypto space. By merging AI-driven insights with top-tier security protocols, OPZ ensures users can confidently trade, transfer, and explore the decentralized ecosystem. Its unwavering commitment to continual innovation paves the way for the future of decentralized finance (DeFi).

About OPZ

OPZ is an innovative platform that combines blockchain technology with advanced AI to take cryptocurrency trading and asset management into the future. It promotes self-ownership of digital assets through its native token, AI-powered trading, a decentralized exchange, and a secure wallet, empowering users in the evolving cryptocurrency landscape.



