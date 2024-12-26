Himax Solidifies Leadership in Automotive OLED and LCD Technologies at CES 2025

TAINAN, Taiwan, Dec. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Himax Technologies, Inc. (“Himax” or “Company”) (Nasdaq: HIMX), an industry leader in fabless display driver ICs and other semiconductors, today announced the Company will showcase the industry’s most comprehensive automotive display solutions, featuring image processing and touch IC functionalities for LCD and OLED technologies at CES 2025. During the event, Himax will highlight key advancements, including the debut of its latest, third-generation automotive TDDI solution, the HX83195 series, enabling innovative applications, and showcase the HX8530 series OLED on-cell touch IC, underscoring its comprehensive presence in the automotive display sector.

With over a decade of expertise in automotive display technologies and a proven record of innovation and mass shipments, Himax has established itself as a leader in the industry. Its dominant market share in the LCD panel sector further strengthens its position as a trusted partner. In addition to LCD display sector, Himax has pioneered the automotive OLED panel market with years of expertise and has also formed strategic alliances with leading OLED panel manufacturers in Korea, China, and Japan to advance product development and expand its automotive portfolio.

The automotive display market is undergoing a megatrend, characterized by increasing quantities, sizes, and sophistication of displays in both electric and conventional vehicles. This growth is fueled by the rising demand for smart cabins and the diverse requirements for display functionality, resolution, and size. Himax has introduced innovative technologies, including industry-leading DDIC, TDDI, local dimming Tcon of LCD displays, as well as DDIC, Tcon, and on-cell touch for OLED, supporting high-resolution, large-size panels and panoramic pillar-to-pillar displays. These solutions cater to the varied needs of smart cabins, delivering exceptional visual experiences and enhancing in-car interaction.

HX8530 OLED Touch IC

The HX8530 series automotive OLED on-cell touch IC features a proprietary design supporting rigid, flexible, and hybrid OLED panels. With adaptable touch channels and IC cascading capability, it meets the demands of free-form, curved, and even custom-sized panels, providing innovative solutions for diverse cabin design needs of Tier 1 suppliers and OEMs, offering innovative and unique advancements. The HX8530 delivers an industry-leading SNR (>45dB), suppressing display noise and preventing touch-display interference. It ensures stable performance when operating with gloves thicker than 2mm or wet fingers. HX8530 also offers a 240Hz touch reporting rate with real-time 10-finger response for smoother touch operation and versatile gesture control. Validated by leading OLED panel makers and meeting EMC standards, the HX8530 has been adopted in multiple new vehicle projects and is set for mass production in 2024.

Third-Generation HX83195 Automotive TDDI

Himax will showcase its latest LCD TDDI HX83195 series, supporting the LVDS interface and introducing an industry-first four-chip cascade, surpassing the three-chip limit of its predecessor. The HX83195, adopted for 16-inch 3.2K x 2K high-resolution touch panels in a customer’s new vehicle, has commenced mass production starting Q4 2024. The HX83195 TDDI supports groundbreaking touch sensor multiplexing technologies, reducing the number of chips required and lowering manufacturing costs for mainstream panels, such as 15-inch FHD resolution. Himax's proprietary IC design architecture significantly reduces touch response time, supports dynamic display refresh rate adjustment, improves panel display performance, and reduces power consumption. Additionally, the HX83195 prioritizes safety, meets global automotive standards, and features capacitive buttons and touch screen knobs for flexible, user-friendly interfaces. It has been adopted by leading automakers in new vehicle designs, with some models entering mass production in 2024.

Himax invites all interested parties to stop by our exhibition booth at The Venetian Las Vegas Hotel (3355 Las Vegas Boulevard S, Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S.A.) Venetian Tower Suite 34-208 to experience our groundbreaking automotive display innovations firsthand. To schedule a meeting or booth tour, please contact Himax at: Himax_CES2025@himax.com.tw.

About Himax Technologies, Inc.

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) is a leading global fabless semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. The Company’s display driver ICs and timing controllers have been adopted at scale across multiple industries worldwide including TVs, PC monitors, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, ePaper devices, industrial displays, among others. As the global market share leader in automotive display technology, the Company offers innovative and comprehensive automotive IC solutions, including traditional driver ICs, advanced in-cell Touch and Display Driver Integration (TDDI), local dimming timing controllers (Local Dimming Tcon), Large Touch and Display Driver Integration (LTDI) and OLED display technologies. Himax is also a pioneer in tinyML visual-AI and optical technology related fields. The Company’s industry-leading WiseEyeTM Ultralow Power AI Sensing technology which incorporates Himax proprietary ultralow power AI processor, always-on CMOS image sensor, and CNN-based AI algorithm has been widely deployed in consumer electronics and AIoT related applications. Himax optics technologies, such as diffractive wafer level optics, LCoS microdisplays and 3D sensing solutions, are critical for facilitating emerging AR/VR/metaverse technologies. Additionally, Himax designs and provides touch controllers, OLED ICs, LED ICs, EPD ICs, power management ICs, and CMOS image sensors for diverse display application coverage. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Tainan, Taiwan, Himax currently employs around 2,200 people from three Taiwan-based offices in Tainan, Hsinchu and Taipei and country offices in China, Korea, Japan, Germany, and the US. Himax has 2,683 patents granted and 390 patents pending approval worldwide as of September 30, 2024.

http://www.himax.com.tw

