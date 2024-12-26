Flow Cytometry Market Forecasts 2025-2029 with Executive and Consultant Guides - Immuno-Oncology Frontier and Liquid Biopsy Combine to Create Enormous New Market Demand

Dublin, Dec. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flow Cytometry Market 2025-2029 - Forecasts by Technology, Product and Application, with Executive and Consultant Guides" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Flow Cytometry is a mainstay of analytical methods to study cells, but growth is now accelerating as new immuno-oncology and liquid biopsy markets create unprecedented investment in the race to cure cancer. Research vs. Clinical, Bead vs. Gel, its all here in this comprehensive report.

On top of this new genome based knowledge is fostering a new generation of scientific exploration of single cells. This market just keeps on growing with no end in sight. The workhorse of the pharmaceutical industry is becoming a central player in biotechnology.

This is a complex area but this readable report will bring the entire management team up to speed, on both the technology and the opportunity. The technology is moving faster than the market. Find the opportunities and the pitfalls. Understand growth expectations and the ultimate potential market size.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Guides

1.1 Situation Analysis

1.2 Guide for Executives and Marketing Staff

1.3 Guide for Investment Analysts and Management Consultants



2 Introduction and Market Definition

2.1 What is Flow Cytometry?

2.2 Market Definition

2.3 Methodology

2.4 U.S. Medical Market and Pharmaceutical Research Spending - Perspective

2.4.1 U.S. Expenditures for Pharmaceutical Research



3 Flow Cytometry - Guide to Technology

3.1 Flow Cytometers

3.2 Hardware

3.2.1 Fluidics

3.2.2 Optics and electronics

3.3 Data analysis

3.3.1 Compensation

3.3.2 Gating

3.3.3 Computational analysis

3.3.4 FMO controls

3.4 Cell Sorting

3.5 Labels

3.5.1 Fluorescent labels

3.5.2 Quantum dots

3.5.3 Isotope labeling

3.6 Bead Array

3.7 Impedance flow cytometry

3.8 Flow Cytometry Applications

3.9 Cell Viability Assays

3.10 Cell Proliferation Assays

3.11 Cytotoxicity Assays

3.12 Cell Senescence Assays

3.13 Apoptosis

3.14 Autophagy

3.15 Necrosis

3.16 Oxidative Stress

3.17 Signalling Pathways, GPCR

3.18 Immune Regulation & Inhibition

3.19 Reporter Gene Technology



4 Industry Overview

4.1 Players in a Dynamic Market

4.1.1 Academic Research Lab

4.1.2 Contract Research Organization

4.1.3 Genomic Instrumentation Supplier

4.1.4 Cell Separation and Viewing Supplier

4.1.5 Cell Line and Reagent Supplier

4.1.6 Pharmaceutical Company

4.1.7 Audit Body

4.1.8 Certification Body



5 Market Trends

5.1 Factors Driving Growth

5.1.1 The Move to Cell Based Analytics

5.1.2 Immuno-oncology

5.1.3 Genomic Blizzard

5.1.4 Technology Convergence

5.2 Factors Limiting Growth

5.2.1 Genomic Technology Competition

5.2.2 Instrument Integration

5.2.3 Maturity

5.3 Technology Development

5.3.1 Software

5.3.2 Instrument Size

5.3.3 Larger Panels

5.3.4 The Next Five Years



6 Flow Cytometry Recent Developments

6.1 Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section

6.1.1 Importance of These Developments

6.1.2 How to Use This Section

6.2 CyPath Lung Cancer Test Supports Flow Cytometry Guidelines

6.3 Flow Cytometry Usedto Study MRD

6.4 Light-field flow cytometry for multiparametric 3D single-cell analysis

6.5 Virax Biolabs Partners for Long COVID Study

6.6 Agilent Aims for Early-Stage CDx Development Deals

6.7 Navigate BioPharma Services To Collaborate with BD

6.8 bioAffinity Technologies Acquires Assets of Precision Pathology Services

6.9 Bio-Rad enhances flow cytometry capabilities

6.10 BD Launches New Robotic System

6.11 Hybrid Flow Cytometer

6.12 BD and A*STAR collaborate

6.13 Cytek Biosciences to Acquire Flow Cytometry Business

6.14 METAFORA Launches a Digital Cytometry Analysis Platform

6.15 In Vitro Potency Assays Utilize Flow Cytometry

6.16 Celerion to Offer Molecular and Cell Biology Testing

6.17 Beckman Coulter launches Cytobank v10 Platform

6.18 NASA Deploys Flow Cytometer in Space

6.19 BD, Labcorp to Develop Flow Cytometry-Based Companion Diagnostics

6.20 Slingshot Biosciences Partners With Cambridge Bioscience to Distribute Synthetic Cells

6.21 Canopy Bio Targeting High-Throughput Spatial Proteomics

6.22 Becton Dickinson Advancing Rapid Image-Based Cell Sorting Tech

6.23 Insightful Science Acquires Data Science Company Omiq

6.24 Single-Cell Startup Nodexus Raises $30M

6.25 Bio-Rad Laboratories StarBright UltraViolet 400 Dye for Flow Cytometry

6.26 Cytek Biosciences Acquires Cell Analysis Business of Tonbo Biosciences

6.27 Becton Dickinson FACSymphony A5 SE Cell Analyzer

6.28 Biotium ExoBrite EV Membrane Staining Kits

6.29 Cytek Biosciences Prices $200M Initial Public Offering

6.30 Invivoscribe 12-Color Flow Cytometry Service

6.31 Beckman Coulter launches CytoFLEX SRT benchtop cell sorter

6.32 Thermo Fisher Acquires Cell Sorting Technology From Propel Labs

6.33 Thermo Fisher Acquires Programmable Dye Platform Pioneer Phitonex

6.34 NGS Bests Flow Cytometry for MRD-Based Prediction

6.35 Bio-Rad Launches New StarBright Dyes

6.36 Cytek Biosciences Closes $120M Financing Round

6.37 Cellular Analytics Detects Early Mesothelioma Using Liquid Biopsy

6.38 Cytek Biosciences Gets CE Mark for Flow Cytometer

6.39 Aigenpulse launches suite to automate flow cytometry

6.40 Sysmex Partec to Distribute De Novo Flow Cytometry Software



7 Profiles of Key Flow Cytometry Companies

7.1 Agilent/Dako

7.2 Amphasys

7.3 Apogee Flow Systems

7.4 Applied Cytometry

7.5 Astrolabe Diagnostics

7.6 Beckman Coulter Diagnostics

7.7 Becton, Dickinson and Company

7.8 BennuBio

7.9 bioMerieux Diagnostics

7.10 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

7.11 Cytek Biosciences

7.12 Cytognos

7.13 Cytonome

7.14 De Novo Software

7.15 Gemini Bio

7.16 Kinetic River

7.17 Logos Biosystems

7.18 Luminex Corp (DiaSorin)

7.19 Miltenyi Biotec

7.20 Molecular Devices

7.21 Nanion

7.22 NanoCellect Biotechnology

7.23 Omiq

7.24 On-Chip Biotechnologies

7.25 Partek

7.26 Sartorius

7.27 SBT Instruments

7.28 Singleron Biotechnologies

7.29 Sony Biotechnology

7.30 Standard BioTools

7.31 Stratedigm

7.32 Sysmex

7.33 Sysmex Partec

7.34 Tecan

7.35 Tercen Data

7.36 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

7.37 TissueGnostics

7.38 Union Biometrica

7.39 Verity Software House

7.40 Yokogawa Fluid Imaging Technologies



8 Flow Cytometry Global Market Overview

8.1 Global Market Overview by Country

8.2 Global Market Size by Product - Overview

8.3 Global Market Size by Application - Overview

8.4 Global Market Size by Technology - Overview



9 Global Market by Product

9.1 Reagent Market

9.2 Instrument Market

9.3 Services Market

9.4 Software Market



10 Global Market by Application

10.1 Research Market

10.2 Clinical Market

10.3 Industrial Market

10.4 Other Application Market



11 Global Market by Technology

11.1 Gel Market

11.2 Bead Market



12 Appendices

12.1 United States Medicare System: Clinical Laboratory Fees Schedule

12.2 FDA Cancer Drug Approvals by Year

12.3 Clinical Trials Started 2010 to 2016

12.4 Share of Pharma R&D by Country

