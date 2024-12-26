Cell-Based Assay & High Content Screening Market Report 2025-2029 with Executive and Consultant Guides - Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Research Driving Cell-Based Assays

Dublin, Dec. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cell-Based Assay & High Content Screening Market 2025-2029 - Forecasts by User and Product, with Executive and Consultant Guides" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This market just keeps on growing with no end in sight. The workhorse of the pharmaceutical industry is becoming a central player in biotechnology.

Cell-Based Assays are a mainstay of drug development and scientific research, and now, post pandemic, research activity is taking off. On top of this new technology is allowing Cell-Based Assays to be used to measure any aspect of cell function. This is a complex area but this readable report will bring the entire management team up to speed, on both the technology and the opportunity.

The technology is moving faster than the market. Genomics and Immunology are playing a role too. Find the opportunities and the pitfalls. Understand growth expectations and the ultimate potential market size.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Guides

1.1 Situation Analysis

1.2 Guide for Executives and Marketing Staff

1.3 Guide for Investment Analysts and Management Consultants



2 Introduction and Market Definition

2.1 What are Cell Based Assays?

2.2 Clinical Trial Failures

2.2.1 Immuno-oncology Plays a Leading Role in Cell Based Assays

2.3 Infectious Disease Will Play a Larger Role

2.4 Market Definition

2.5 Methodology

2.6 U.S. Medical Market and Pharmaceutical Research Spending - Perspective

2.6.1 U.S. Expenditures for Pharmaceutical Research



3 Cell Based Assays - Guide to Technology

3.1 Cell Cultures

3.1.1 Cell Lines

3.1.2 Primary Cells

3.1.3 Stem Cells

3.1.4 iPSC's - The Special Case

3.2 Cell Assays

3.3 Cell Viability Assays

3.4 Cell Proliferation Assays

3.5 Cytotoxicity Assays

3.6 Cell Senescence Assays

3.7 Apoptosis

3.8 Autophagy

3.9 Necrosis

3.10 Oxidative Stress

3.11 2D vs. 3D

3.12 Signalling Pathways, GPCR

3.13 Immune Regulation & Inhibition

3.14 Reporter Gene Technology

3.15 CBA Design & Development

3.16 Cell Based Assays - The Takeaway



4 Industry Overview

4.1 Players in a Dynamic Market

4.1.1 Academic Research Lab

4.1.2 Contract Research Organization

4.1.3 Genomic Instrumentation Supplier

4.1.4 Cell Separation and Viewing Supplier

4.1.5 Cell Line and Reagent Supplier

4.1.6 Pharmaceutical Company

4.1.7 Audit Body

4.1.8 Certification Body



5 Market Trends

5.1 Factors Driving Growth

5.1.1 Candidate Growth

5.1.2 Immuno-oncology

5.1.3 Genomic Blizzard

5.1.4 Technology Convergence

5.1.5 The Insurance Effect

5.2 Factors Limiting Growth

5.2.1 CBA Development Challenges

5.2.2 Instrument Integration

5.2.3 Protocols

5.3 Technology Development

5.3.1 3D Assays

5.3.2 Automation

5.3.3 Software

5.3.4 Primary Cells

5.3.5 Signalling and Reporter Genes

5.3.6 The Next Five Years



6 Cell Based Assays Recent Developments

6.1 Recent Developments

6.1.1 Importance of These Developments

6.1.2 How to Use This Section

6.2 New cell-based Screening Panel

6.3 New platform will accelerate single-cell analysis workflow

6.4 CytoTronics Announces Pixel Octo

6.5 Cell Painting boosts high-throughput screening

6.6 Castle Biosciences Sees Big Gains in New Testing Niches

6.7 Cell-Based Assay Outperforms Others

6.8 3D spheroid model Monitors T-cell invasion

6.9 BioAuxilium Launches New Biomarker Assay

6.10 Charles River Laboratories Acquires SAMDI Tech

6.11 Axion BioSystems Launches New High-Throughput Live-Cell Imaging Platform

6.12 Fujifilm's Life Sciences Invests in PhenoVista Biosciences

6.13 Nucleai Launches New Multiplex Imaging Spatial Analysis Solution

6.14 BIO-TECHNE ANNOUNCES MULTI-OMIC RNASCOPE ASSAYS

6.15 Indivumed, CellPhenomics Partner on Cancer Drug Target Research

6.16 Synthego to Accelerate Drug Discovery

6.17 Long COVID Detected By Cell-Based Assay

6.18 Nanolive closes a USD 20 million Funding Round

6.19 Depixus Seeks to Commercialize 'Magnetic Tweezers' for Drug Discovery

6.20 BioAuxilium Research Expands its Cell Signaling Assay Portfolio

6.21 Droplet Genomics Debuts New Microfluidic Screening Platform

6.22 DLP Plus Single-Cell Sequencing Method Spreads From Canada to Cancer Labs Worldwide

6.23 Secondcell Bio to Make Creation of Cell Lines Easy

6.24 Nanolitre-scale cell assays developed with droplet microarraymass spec

6.25 Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires Cell Sorting Technology

6.26 Cellink to Distribute Phasefocus High-Content Cell Imaging Platform

6.27 Axxam and FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics Announce Strategic Alliance

6.28 Cancer Genetics to Acquire Organoid Startup Stemonix

6.29 Curi Bio Acquires Artificial Intelligence Firm Dana Solutions

6.30 CRISPR Screens Uncover Novel Cancer Therapy Targets

6.31 ERS Genomics Licenses CRISPR-Cas9 Patents to Axxam



7 Profiles of Key Cell Based Assay Companies

7.1 Abcam

7.2 Agilent

7.3 Aurora Biomed

7.4 Axxam

7.5 Beckman Coulter Diagnostics

7.6 Becton, Dickinson and Company

7.7 Berkley Lights

7.8 BioIVT

7.9 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

7.10 BMG Labtech

7.11 Bruker

7.12 Cell Biolabs, Inc.

7.13 Cell Signaling Technology, Inc.

7.14 Charles River Laboratories

7.15 Corning, Inc.

7.16 Cytek Biosciences

7.17 Cytovale

7.18 Deepcell

7.19 Enzo Biochem

7.20 Eurofins DiscoverX Corporation

7.21 Evotec AG

7.22 Excellerate Bioscience

7.23 Fujifilm Cellular Dynamics International

7.24 Genedata

7.25 Hemogenix

7.26 Invivogen

7.27 Leica Biosystems

7.28 Lonza Group Ltd.

7.29 Luminex Corp (DiaSorin)

7.30 Merck & Co., Inc

7.31 Miltenyi Biotec

7.32 Molecular Devices

7.33 Nanion

7.34 Ncardia

7.35 New England Biolabs, Inc.

7.36 Novogene Bioinformatics Technology Co., Ltd.

7.37 Olympus

7.38 Origene Technologies

7.39 Promega

7.40 Qiagen

7.41 Reaction Biology

7.42 Recursion Pharma

7.43 Revvity

7.44 Roche Diagnostics

7.45 Sartorius

7.46 Sartorius-ForteBio

7.47 Sartorius-IntelliCyt

7.48 Singleron Biotechnologies

7.49 Sony Biotechnology

7.50 SPT Labtech

7.51 Stemcells Technologies Canada Inc.

7.52 Tecan

7.53 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

7.54 Vitro Biopharma



8 Global Market Size

8.1 Global Market Overview by Country

8.2 Global Market by User - Overview

8.3 Global Market by Product Class - Overview



9 Global Market by User Type

9.1 Pharma

9.2 Research

9.3 Industry/Cosmetic



10 Cell Based Assay by Product Class

10.1 Instrument

10.2 Reagent

10.3 Services

10.4 Software



11 Appendices

11.1 FDA Cancer Drug Approvals by Year

11.2 Clinical Trials Started

11.3 Share of Pharma R&D by Country

