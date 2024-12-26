Cancer Immunotherapy Market Research Report 2025-2029: Curing Cancer is Generating Enormous New Markets - How Big Are They? Where is the Opportunity?

Dublin, Dec. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cancer Immunotherapy Market 2025-2029 - Forecasts for Immuno-Oncology Therapeutics by Therapy, Cancer and Customer, with Executive and Consultant Guides" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Are cures for cancer in sight? What is the opportunity in this market? What companies are poised to benefit? Is disruption a possibility? Find out in this comprehensive report.

A revolution in cancer therapy is underway. New therapy based on using the body's natural immune defenses is having unprecedented success. CAR-T Cells? Checkpoint Inhibitors? Cytokines? Find out about the technology in readily understood terms that explain the jargon. Already worth billions, the global market is poised for dramatic growth. The impact on the health care industry is enormous. This report forecasts the market size out to 2027.

Use independent research that makes you the expert. Unlimited assistance and breakout data is included with your purchase. Find the opportunities and the pitfalls. Understand growth expectations and the ultimate potential market size. Make investment decisions and valuations with confidence using the latest data.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Guides

1.1 Situation Analysis

1.2 Guide for Executives and Marketing Staff

1.3 Guide for Investment Analysts and Management Consultants



2 Introduction and Market Definition

2.1 What is Cancer Immunotherapy?

2.2 Immunotherapy - the looming cures

2.3 Market Definition

2.4 Methodology

2.5 U.S. Medical Market and Pharmaceutical Spending - Perspective

2.5.1 Global Expenditures for Medicines



3 Immunotherapy - Guide to Immune Technologies

3.1 The Immune System

3.1.1 Innate immune system

3.1.1.1 Surface barriers

3.1.1.2 Inflammation

3.1.1.3 Complement system

3.1.1.4 Cellular barriers

3.1.1.5 Natural killer cells

3.1.2 Adaptive immune system

3.1.2.1 Lymphocytes

3.1.2.2 Killer T cells

3.1.2.3 Helper T cells

3.1.2.4 Gamma delta T cells

3.1.2.5 B lymphocytes and antibodies

3.1.3 Tumor immunology - the immune surveillance system

3.2 Immuno Oncology Technologies

3.2.1 Monoclonal Antibodies

3.2.1.1 Outlook for Monoclonal Antibodies

3.2.1.2 Companies with Monoclonal Antibodies in their Pipeline

3.2.2 Cancer vaccines

3.2.3 Cytokines

3.2.4 Cell Based Therapies

3.2.5 Inhibitors/Agonists

3.2.6 Antibody Drug Conjugates

3.2.7 Others

3.2.7.1 Outlook for Other Therapeutics

3.2.7.2 Companies with Viral Therapeutics in their Pipeline

3.2.7.3 Companies with Other Therapeutics in their Pipeline



4 Industry Overview

4.1 Market Players - Roles & Impacts

4.1.1 Drug manufacturers - Larger/pharmaceutical

4.1.2 Drug manufacturers - Generic

4.1.3 Contract Research and Manufacturing

4.1.4 In Vitro Diagnostics Industry

4.1.5 Drug Marketing Companies

4.1.6 Biotechnology Companies

4.1.7 Regulatory Bodies



5 Market Trends

5.1 Factors Driving Growth

5.1.1 Outcome potential

5.1.2 Fast tracking

5.1.3 Funding

5.1.4 Technology Environment

5.1.5 Target Solutions

5.2 Factors Limiting Growth

5.2.1 Cost of Treatment

5.2.2 Clinical Trials Role

5.2.3 Combinations

5.2.4 Protocols

5.3 Therapeutic Technology Development

5.3.1 Combinations - Issues and Complexity

5.3.2 Preference for a drug

5.3.3 Problems of Immunity Engineering

5.3.4 The Role of Cost

5.3.5 The Disruption Dynamic

5.3.6 CAR-T Cell Therapy

5.3.7 The Next Five Years



6 Cancer Immunotherapy Recent Developments

6.1 Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section

6.1.1 Importance of These Developments

6.1.2 How to Use This Section

6.2 Merck, buys into new kind of cancer immunotherapy

6.3 Immunotherapy after surgery

6.4 Anti-CTLA-4 nanobody a promising approach

6.5 Continued Success with Immunotherapy in Melanoma

6.6 AC Immune Receives FDA Fast Track Designation

6.7 LTZ Announces Financing

6.8 Immunotherapy for Cancer Overview

6.9 Implantable device shrinks pancreatic tumors

6.10 mRNA Vaccine And Immunotherapy Reduce Melanoma Recurrence

6.11 Towards a Universal Cancer Immunotherapy

6.12 New Strategy May Improve T-Cell Therapy in Solid Tumors

6.13 Immunotherapy linked to increase in Medicare spending

6.14 Immunotherapy Effective with Ovarian Cancer

6.15 Cancer Immunotherapy Granted Fast Track



7 Profiles of Key Immunotherapy Companies

7.1 AbbVie

7.2 Achilles Therapeutics

7.3 Acumen Pharmaceuticals

7.4 Adagene

7.5 Adaptimmune Therapeutics

7.6 Adicet Bio

7.7 ALX Oncology Holdings

7.8 Ambrx Biopharma

7.9 Amgen

7.10 Apexigen

7.11 Arcus Biosciences

7.12 argenx

7.13 AstraZeneca

7.14 Atreca

7.15 Avalo Therapeutics

7.16 Avid Bioservices

7.17 Bavarian Nordic

7.18 BioAtla

7.19 Biogen Inc.

7.20 BioNTech

7.21 Bolt Biotherapeutics

7.22 Bristol-Myers Squibb

7.23 Candel Therapeutics

7.24 Caribou Biosciences

7.25 Celldex Therapeutics

7.26 Checkpoint Therapeutics

7.27 Chinook Therapeutics

7.28 Corvus Pharmaceuticals

7.29 Cullinan Oncology

7.30 Eli Lilly

7.31 EOM Pharmaceuticals

7.32 Evaxion Biotech

7.33 Genenta Science

7.34 Gilead Sciences

7.35 Gracell Biotechnologies

7.36 Greenwich LifeSciences

7.37 Gritstone bio

7.38 Harpoon Therapeutics

7.39 ImmunityBio

7.40 Immunocore Holdings

7.41 Immunome

7.42 IMV Inc

7.43 Incyte

7.44 Indaptus Therapeutics

7.45 Instil Bio

7.46 Iovance Biotherapeutics

7.47 Johnson & Johnson

7.48 Marker Therapeutics

7.49 Medicenna Therapeutics

7.50 Merck & Co.

7.51 Merus

7.52 Moderna

7.53 Mustang Bio

7.54 Nanobiotix

7.55 Neoleukin Therapeutics

7.56 Novartis

7.57 Novavax

7.58 Oncorus

7.59 PDS Biotechnology

7.60 Pfizer

7.61 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

7.62 Roche

7.63 Sanofi

7.64 Sensei Biotherapeutics

7.65 Senti Biosciences

7.66 Surface Oncology

7.67 Takeda Pharmaceutical

7.68 TC Biopharm

7.69 ThermoGenesis Holdings

7.70 UroGen Pharma

7.71 Werewolf Therapeutics

7.72 Xilio Therapeutics

7.73 Zymeworks



8 The Global Market for Immuno-Oncology Therapeutics

8.1 Global Market Overview by Country

8.2 Global Market by Therapy - Overview

8.3 Global Market by Cancer - Overview

8.4 Global Market by Customer - Overview



9 Global Immuno-Oncology Therapy Markets - By Therapy

9.1 MAB

9.2 Cytokine

9.3 Vaccine

9.4 Cell Based

9.5 Inhibitor/Agonist

9.6 Other IO Therapy



10 Global Immuno-Oncology Therapeutic Markets - By Cancer

10.1 Breast

10.2 ColoRectal

10.3 Cervical

10.4 Lung

10.5 Precancer

10.6 Prostate

10.7 Melanoma

10.8 Blood

10.9 Other Cancers



11 Global Immuno-Oncology Therapeutic Markets - By Customer

11.1 Pharma

11.2 Clinic

11.3 Other Customer



12 Appendices

12.1 FDA Cancer Drug Approvals by Year

12.2 Clinical Trials Started

12.3 Prevalence of Cancer Treatments

