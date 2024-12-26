Thailand Facility Management Market Forecast, Revenue, Industry Trends & Growth Forecasts to 2030

Dublin, Dec. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thailand Facility Management Market | Forecast, Revenue, Companies, Analysis, Value, Size, Share, Industry, Trends & Growth: Market Forecast By Service Type, By Verticals And Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Thailand's facility management market has experienced significant growth, driven by various key factors. A major contributor to this expansion is the robust tourism sector, which accounts for approximately 20% of the GDP. However, the market faced challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic, with the construction and tourism industries contracting by 8.8% and 73.3%, respectively, in 2020, which temporarily slowed growth. Post-pandemic, the government's lifting of lockdown measures led to a recovery, with tourism revenue rising from 3.7% of GDP in 2020 to 20% in 2023, thereby boosting the demand for facility management services in the hospitality sector.



Thailand's Facility Management Market revenue is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% respectively during 2024-2030F. The facility management market in Thailand expected to witness substantial growth, primarily due to the increasing investments in the country's residential and commercial sectors.

Notably, CP Group, the largest conglomerate in Thailand, has announced plans to invest $1.5 billion in various projects in Bangkok over the next 5 years. These projects encompass a wide range of properties, including office buildings, hotels, serviced apartments, and condominiums.

Additionally, Magnolia Quality Development Corporation (MQDC), a subsidiary of Magnolia Group, has ambitious investment plans of $1.2 billion for residential and commercial ventures in Bangkok and Pattaya over the next 3 years. Furthermore, Central Pattana PCL has set its sights on investing $500 million in commercial projects across Bangkok, Chonburi, and Phuket within the next 3 years. As a result of these significant investments, the facility management market is likely to experience growth as it caters to the security & staffing requirements of these upcoming and commercial developments in Thailand.



Security holds the highest revenue share in the service type segment of Thailand's facility management market due to the increasing demand for enhanced safety measures in the rapidly expanding commercial, residential, and hospitality sectors. The growing number of tourists, urban development projects, and the rise of smart cities have amplified the need for robust security services, including surveillance, access control, and on-site personnel, making it a crucial component of facility management.



The commercial sector holds the highest revenue share in the Thailand facility management industry owing to the rapid expansion of office spaces, and retail developments driven by the increasing urbanization and government focus on smart cities. High occupancy rates in office buildings and the continuous growth of commercial properties, including malls and hotels, significantly boost demand for facility management services to optimize operations, enhance maintenance, and improve tenant and guest satisfaction.



