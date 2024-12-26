Azodicarbonamide Industry to Generate Revenues of US$2.29 Billion by 2033 - Global and Country-Level Analysis by Type and Application (Plastic & Rubber, Food & Beverage, Leather & Textile, Others)

Dublin, Dec. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Azodicarbonamide Market by Application, Countries and Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This study estimates the global azodicarbonamide market size at approximately US$1.47 billion in 2024 and projects it to reach around US$2.29 billion by 2033 with a CAGR of 5.04% during 2025-2033.

Lightweight materials will dominate the automotive, construction, and footwear industries. To reduce energy consumption and lessen the costs of material, industries have got out their solution in the form of azodicarbonamide-based foamed plastics. Its application in the development of lightweight, hard, and insulating materials makes it in high demand for many manufactured products such as panels for house insulation, car dashboards, and shoe soles. The need to promote performance while reducing weight is why the azodicarbonamide market is highly propelled by development strategies in regions focused on innovation construction and manufacturing techniques.





Product Innovations



Improvement in methods of production is another factor that pushes the azodicarbonamide market forward. Due to improved manufacturing techniques, the use of azodicarbonamide in the manufacture of foamed plastics and other material becomes more efficient and economical. The new innovations allow for a better blow process, thus yielding a higher quality and consistent product. In this respect, industries are being more reliant on azodicarbonamide as this material can be used at very minimal cost to them. The technology developments in continuous production, therefore, expand its use and increase market demand in the automobile industry as well as in the areas of construction.



Environmental Regulations for Alternative Blowing Agents



Increasing environmental concerns keep driving forward the azodicarbonamide market, through enhancing regulations that encourage and promote the use of more sustainable and less harmful alternatives compared to traditional blowing agents. Azodicarbonamide is gaining favor among industries seeking to achieve compliance with very stringent environmental standards because it has a relatively lower environmental impact than other chemical agents. With growing environmental effects of traditional blowing agents like CFCs and HCFCs, the environment-friendly aspects of azodicarbonamide make it more popular, thus gaining increased adoption in areas such as construction and automotive where lightweight, energy-efficient materials are in high demand.



USA Azodicarbonamide Market



The U.S. market for azodicarbonamide is increasing because of the increased demand in construction, automotive, and footwear. Azodicarbonamide is used as the major blowing agent in foamed plastics. The materials produced are light in weight and able to withstand heavy loads, so it's used in the form of an insulation material, for car dashboards, and shoe soles. The market is further encouraged due to the rising concern in saving energy and reducing cost, as well as lightweight materials. Its production technique was improved in order to make it economical and efficient. While there is still significant regulatory scrutiny concerning its use in foodstuffs, its use in industrial applications continues to drive demand and positions the U.S. as the leading market in North America.



Germany Azodicarbonamide Industry



Germany's azodicarbonamide industry has been steadily increasing due to robust demand for the automotive, construction and footwear industries. As a blowing agent, azodicarbonamide is an important ingredient in the manufacture of lightweight foamed plastics used extensively in insulation materials and components of vehicles and footwear. Germany's robust manufacturing sector and also the quest for energy efficiency, azodicarbonamide demand is increasing across various sectors. Improved manufacturing methods are also making the compound increasingly cost-effective. This has also gone a long way to boost the market. Although the compound is the leading industrial application in Germany, especially within lightweight material, its application in food is still subject to regulatory skirmishes.



India Azodicarbonamide Market



The India azodicarbonamide market is gaining at a fast pace due to the increasing demand for automotive, construction, and footwear. Used as a blowing agent, azodicarbonamide is a critical intermediate in the production of lightweight and strong foamed plastics used in insulation, automotive parts, and shoe soles. As India expands in the manufacture of low-cost, energy-efficient products, this intermediate has gained importance from these manufacturing sectors. In addition to this, there is a rise in the adoption of advanced production technologies that not only increase the efficiency and quality of products but also greatly depend on the use of azodicarbonamide as an intermediate. Though its inclusion in food items is a concern for regulators, its incorporation into industrial purposes is driving further growth of the Indian market, especially with regards to the manufacture of light-weight materials.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.47 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $2.29 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. Global Azodicarbonamide Market



6. Market Share Analysis

6.1 By Type

6.2 By Application

6.3 By Countries



7. Type

7.1 Food Grade

7.2 Industrial Grade



8. Application

8.1 Plastic and Rubber industry

8.2 Food and Beverage industry

8.3 Leather and Textile industry

8.4 Others



9. Countries

9.1 North America

9.1.1 United States

9.1.2 Canada

9.2 Europe

9.2.1 France

9.2.2 Germany

9.2.3 Italy

9.2.4 Spain

9.2.5 United Kingdom

9.2.6 Belgium

9.2.7 Netherlands

9.2.8 Turkey

9.3 Asia Pacific

9.3.1 China

9.3.2 Japan

9.3.3 India

9.3.4 South Korea

9.3.5 Thailand

9.3.6 Malaysia

9.3.7 Indonesia

9.3.8 Australia

9.3.9 New Zealand

9.4 Latin America

9.4.1 Brazil

9.4.2 Mexico

9.4.3 Argentina

9.5 Middle East & Africa

9.5.1 Saudi Arabia

9.5.2 UAE

9.5.3 South Africa



10. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

10.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

10.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

10.3 Degree of Rivalry

10.4 Threat of New Entrants

10.5 Threat of Substitutes



11. SWOT Analysis

11.1 Strength

11.2 Weakness

11.3 Opportunity

11.4 Threat



12. Key Players Analysis

12.1 Lanxess AG

12.1.1 Overview

12.1.2 Key Persons

12.1.3 Recent Development & Strategies

12.1.4 Revenue Analysis

12.2 Otsuka Chemical Co. Ltd.

12.3 Jiangxi Selon Industrial Co. Ltd.

12.4 Abtonsmart Chemicals (Group) Co. Ltd.

12.5 Haihang Industry Co. Ltd.

12.6 SPL Group

12.7 Nikunj Chemical Limited

12.8 Sri Dwarikadheesh Polymers Pvt. Ltd.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5o0md1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment