Global Consumer Ecommerce Habits and Emergent Payment Methods Trends Unveiled - Focus on Klarna, PayPal, Afterpay, tabby, SPayLater, Amazon Pay Later, Mercado Credito and Atome

This report analyzes the online shopping habits of consumers, looking at where in the world consumers regularly shop online, the specific types of goods bought online, and the average price paid by consumers. The report then looks at some leading payment methods used by consumers, the drivers behind these choices, as well as the types of goods/services purchased using each payment method.

Additionally, the report looks at BNPL services, including regions and countries in which they are used more often as well as reasons why consumers use them. It also examines the average spend by consumers using BNPL as well as a brief analysis of the top competitors.



Consumers from Europe and Southeast Asia tend to shop online more frequently than consumers in other regions. Food and drink, clothing and footwear, and health and beauty goods are purchased online most often, while travel, accommodation, and financial products are the most expensive of those bought online. These differences drive different payment choices for consumers when making online purchases.



Report Scope

Mobile wallets are the most popular payment method used by consumers around the world.

Credit cards are particularly popular payment methods for accommodation and travel purchases.

Two thirds of purchases made using BNPL services cost $150 or less.

Reasons to Buy

Ascertain how frequently consumers purchase goods online and how much they spend a month.

Determine how frequency and price of purchases dictate the payment methods consumers value.

Identify the leading BNPL markets across the world.

Discover why consumers use BNPL services and which providers they prefer.

Company Coverage:

Klarna

PayPal

Afterpay

tabby

SPayLater

Amazon Pay Later

Mercado Credito

Atome

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Online Shopping Habits

Frequent payment methods

Buy Now Pay Later

