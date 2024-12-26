Colgate-Palmolive in the World Pet Care Industry

Dublin, Dec. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Colgate-Palmolive Co in Pet Care)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Colgate-Palmolive Co's pet care business, Hill's Pet Nutrition, ranks third among the top players in pet care globally. Its brands Hill's Science Diet and Hill's Prescription Diet are positioned as premium and are sold mainly in the specialist channel. Company growth has been driven by growth in the pet population and the increased integration of pets into human lifestyles. Hill's Pet Nutrition is expected to benefit from growth in the US, as pet owners continue to favour premium pet food.



The Colgate-Palmolive Co in Pet Care Company Profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company's business, examining its performance in the Pet Care industry. The report examines company shares by region and sector, product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.



Product coverage: Pet Food, Pet Products.



Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.



Why buy this report?

Get a detailed picture of the Pet Care market;

Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;

Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

State of play

Exposure to future growth

Competitive positioning

Dog and cat food

Innovation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/li9lbr

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.